Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral video: 2 Delhi men beat store employees over delay in iPhone 15 delivery (WATCH)

    A video of the brawl went viral on social media, where the customers could be seen beating up the employees at a store in Delhi's Kamla Nagar area. Watch viral video here.

    Viral video 2 Delhi men beat store employees over delay in iPhone 15 delivery WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

    A scuffle broke out between customers and employees of an electronics store in Delhi's Kamla Nagar area on Friday. The customers allegedly beat up the employees over a delay in the sale of iPhone 15. Delhi Police have taken legal action against the customers. On social media, a video of the altercation in which customers were seen assaulting staff quickly gained popularity.

    The other employees of the store can be seen intervening in order to stop their colleagues from being beaten ups at a store in Delhi's Kamla Nagar area.

    The sale of Apple's recently launched iPhone 15 and its variants is gaining popularity, with customers queueing up in long lines amid tight security at the brand's stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Customers that pre-ordered have their own line outside the stores. The first and second clients to get their pre-booked iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were two brothers from Gurgaon named Rahul and Vivek.

    The iPhone 15 series marks several firsts for Apple in India.  Customers may now purchase iPhones from Apple Stores in Delhi and Mumbai for the first time. There are four titanium color options for the Phone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2023, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Ex CM BSY and Bommai detained during Cauvery protests in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka Ex CM BSY and Bommai detained during Cauvery protests in Bengaluru

    DUSU polls results ABVP NSUI counting of votes winners updates gcw

    DUSU polls: ABVP takes lead in 4 central panel posts, counting underway

    Bengaluru bandh on Sept 26 against Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu vkp

    Bengaluru bandh on Sept 26 against Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muslim leaders quit JDS over alliance with BJP vkp

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muslim leaders quit JDS over alliance with BJP

    Massive NIA crackdown on Khalistanis; SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's assets in Punjab attached

    Massive NIA crackdown on Khalistanis; SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's assets in Punjab attached

    Recent Stories

    Body Wellness: 5 unexpected benefits of eating Ghee daily on Health vma eai

    Body Wellness: 5 unexpected benefits of eating Ghee daily on Health

    7Dal to Tandoori Chicken-7 Indian dinner items for health heart RBA EAI

    Dal to Tandoori Chicken-7 Indian dinner items for health heart

    Youtuber Fidias demonstrates 'How to get inside Bengaluru metro for free', gets criticised by his fans vkp

    Youtuber Fidias demonstrates ‘How to get inside Bengaluru metro for free’, gets criticised by his fans

    Marigold to Rose: 7 flowers used in Indian Weddings ATG

    Marigold to Rose: 7 flowers used in Indian Weddings

    Skin Wellness: 5 phenomenal benefits of Coffee Beans to improve softness vma eai

    Skin Wellness: 5 phenomenal benefits of Coffee Beans to improve softness

    Recent Videos

    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon