A content creator's viral post details how her friend's swimming pool in Meerut has become a highly profitable venture, allegedly earning ₹22.5 lakh per month during summer. The story sparked a debate online, with some praising the business model while others questioned the true profitability after considering all expenses.

The idea of a swimming pool becoming a “money-printing machine" has caught the internet’s attention after a content creator shared details of her friend’s business in Meerut. Social media users are split over her assertion that the pool makes around ₹22.5 lakh a month during the summer. Content producer Pooja uploaded the popular post on X, describing a chat she had with a friend who runs a farm near NH-58 in Meerut. She claims that the buddy built a swimming pool on his land, making it a very successful seasonal business.

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According to Pooja, she asked her buddy in passing if the swimming pool was just a side project or if it brought in any real money. She said it was a mild answer But as the conversation went on and the numbers became clear, she understood that the company may be far more profitable than it first seemed.

The ad claims that during summer vacations, the swimming facility receives between 700 and 800 people per day. The facility would make around Rs 75,000 a day based on an average of 750 visitors and an admission price of Rs 100 per person. During the peak season, that equates to almost Rs 22.5 lakh in monthly revenue over a 30-day period.

Take A Look At Viral Post

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Pooja said that even when the summer rush fades, the company is still lucrative. She calculated that during regular hours, about 250 people still attend the pool every day. The pool would still make around Rs 25,000 per day at the current admission price, or about Rs 7.5 lakh per month.

When talking about operating costs, she mentioned that her buddy already owns the land, so there are no leasing expenditures. There are just two security guards working at the site, she said, and their total monthly income is only Rs 20,000.

How Did Social Media React?

One user praised the idea, writing, “The smartest businesses are the ones that make money from the same asset in multiple ways. A swimming pool earning from visitors and then from irrigation water is a great example of maximizing resources. 💧💰"

Another user pointed out that revenue figures alone do not provide the complete picture, commenting, “Every business looks easy from the outside. The real picture only becomes clear when you factor in the expenses along with the income."

Some users focused less on profitability and more on the lifestyle value of such an investment. One person remarked, “Swimming pools dont need to make money to be worth it. Sometimes the best returns are quiet mornings and splashing laughter."