Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the Mekedatu dam is a storage project that will benefit farmers in both Karnataka and TN. It will provide Bengaluru with 4.75 TMC drinking water and generate 400 MW power, he said, not for irrigation.

Describing the Mekedatu project as an ambitious scheme, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday said the dam would help store water and benefit farmers in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Reddy said, "Mekedatu is a project to build a new dam. It is only for storage. Bengaluru will get 4.75 TMC of drinking water from this, and 400 MW of power will also be generated."

He clarified that the project will not provide water for irrigation.

Water Scarcity and Release Obligations

"Once in 4-5 years, rainfall is low. As per central rules, we have to release water to Tamil Nadu every month," he said.

Reddy said 19 TMC of water has to be released in June as per earlier decisions. "We currently have 16 TMC of water. After setting aside drinking water, only 3 TMC is available," he said.

He noted that Tamil Nadu's application in the Supreme Court was rejected, and its review petition was also rejected. "Tamil Nadu's petition has been rejected twice. Still, their Chief Minister has said they will protest. The water allocated to us is enough for us," Reddy said.

Argument for Mutual Benefit

The minister argued that if a dam is built at Mekedatu, Karnataka could release water to Tamil Nadu more effectively. "This will also benefit their farmers. If they oppose it, their own farmers will face problems," he said.

He added that the DPR is already ready. "We do not want even a drop more than the water allocated to Tamil Nadu. In June, we have to release 9.19 TMC. So far, we have released 2 TMC. We only have 3 TMC left. This is the report as of the 18th. If we build the dam and store water, it will help them," Reddy said.

Call for Dialogue and Unity

Reddy said if it rains soon and the dam fills, there will be no problem. "On issues of land, water, and language, everyone should fight unitedly. After elections, opposition should be set aside. On water issues, everyone should work together," he said.

He said the state had recently met Union Ministers and discussed the Mahadayi and Mekedatu issues. "We have told them to call the Tamil Nadu CM and us together for talks. If water is stored, Tamil Nadu farmers will benefit. Sitting and talking is better than going to court. The Krishna issue has not been resolved for 13-14 years. That should be settled through discussion," he said.

Reddy said the state has not received the expected rainfall so far. "There is no problem with drinking water for two months. KRS has 11 TMC, and Kabini also has water," he added.