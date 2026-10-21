A man alleged that a Rapido driver threatened him with a knife and stole his phone during a late-night ride in Gurugram after cancelling the trip mid-way. He shared his terrifying ordeal on Reddit, seeking advice on how to compel Rapido and the local police to take swift action.

A man has alleged that a Rapido rider threatened him with a knife and snatched his phone during a late-night ride in Gurugram, prompting him to seek help online to get the company and police to act on the incident. The man detailed his account in a Reddit post on r/RapidoUsers titled, “Rapido driver threatened me with a knife and robbed me in Gurugram at 1:30 am. Need help getting police and Rapido to act.”

His post states that he scheduled a transport from Sector 5 in Ashok Vihar to Sector 72A in Gurugram between 1 and 1.30 am on October 19. He said that despite the driver's mid-trip cancellation on the app, he insisted on taking him to his destination.

During the ride, the scenario apparently took a terrifying turn when the driver brandished a knife, threatened to kill him, grabbed his cell phone, and ran away. The man stated he feared for his life and compared the encounter to a robbery at knifepoint.

He said in his Reddit post that he had sent emails to Rapido's customer service department and nodal officer requesting the driver's data, car registration number, and KYC information in order to facilitate the police investigation. Additionally, he requested that the business take prompt action against the rider and maintain the trip logs.

The guy asked Reddit users for advice on how to escalate the issue to Rapido's top management and safety team and stated that he was pursuing a formal police report, or FIR. In addition, he enquired whether anyone has encountered a similar situation and asked for suggestions on how to encourage the Gurugram Police to move more quickly.

Viral Reddit Post

He expressed his willingness to share his booking data and communication in private with the appropriate authorities, urging Rapido and Gurugram Police to treat the issue seriously. Additionally, he cautioned other customers not to proceed with a trip on the app when a driver cancels it.

Reddit users expressed alarm in their posts about the topic. While one user wished for the man's safety, another suggested that he report the driver on other social media sites and mention Rapido in order to draw attention to the issue. A third enquired as to whether he had submitted a formal complaint.

The Reddit user made the claims, but the incident's specifics haven't been independently confirmed. The message did not contain a reaction from Rapido or Gurugram Police.