A man’s attempt to share an extra pizza with a delivery partner during a Zomato order took an unexpected turn when the delivery agent reportedly refused the offer. The viral X post sparked debate on food gestures, tips, and delivery experiences online.

A social media post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Mukul Dekhane has gone viral after a food delivery interaction took an unexpected turn. The user narrated how a simple act of kindness involving a buy-one-get-one pizza order ended in an awkward and surprising moment with a delivery agent.

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According to the post, the user had ordered a buy-one-get-one offer on Zomato, intending to keep one pizza and offer the second one to the delivery partner who arrived during heavy rain. However, the gesture did not go as expected.

Emotional Gesture During Rainy Delivery

The user wrote that he planned to share one pizza with the delivery partner as a token of appreciation for delivering the order in difficult weather conditions. He handed over the pizza saying, “ek tumhare liye”.

However, the delivery partner reportedly declined the offer in a blunt manner, leaving the user stunned.

The post quoted the delivery boy as saying, “yeh kachra aap hi khao, main to ghar ka khana khata hoon”.

The user further added, “The look on my face was 😨”.

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Viral Post On X Sparks Mixed Reactions

The incident quickly went viral on social media, triggering a wave of reactions from users who shared their own experiences and opinions.

One user commented: “Isse achha toh 30 rupe tip dal do. common response from delivery guys.”

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Second user commented: “This actually happened to me . Burger King sent me an extra burger by mistake. I offered it to the delivery boy. He refused as if I was offering poison.”

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Third user commented: “Uno reverse ho gaya aapke saath.”

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Social Media Divided Over Gesture And Response

The post has sparked debate online, with some users suggesting that monetary tips are a better option than food sharing, while others found humour in the unexpected response. The incident highlights how small gestures can sometimes lead to unpredictable reactions in real-life delivery interactions.

The post continues to circulate widely, adding to the growing list of viral food delivery stories on social media.