A viral social media post by Simran Khokha highlighting Swiss office culture has sparked discussion online. The post explains how punctual meetings, work-life balance, respecting personal time, and encouraging employees to take leave surprised many Indian users.

A social media post comparing workplace culture in Switzerland and India has sparked widespread discussion online. The viral post highlighted several workplace practices that are common in many Swiss offices but may surprise many Indian professionals. From punctual meetings and respect for personal time to a performance-driven work culture, the post resonated with users, prompting many to share their own workplace experiences in the comments.

Swiss Workplace Culture Goes Viral On Social Media

The viral post was shared by Simran Khokha, who described the experiences of a friend working in a corporate office in Switzerland. According to the caption, the observations were not about high salaries but about the country's workplace culture and professional environment.

The video carried the text: "Things that are normal in Swiss offices but shocking to Indians."

It highlighted several workplace practices that are reportedly common in many Swiss organisations.

Workplace Practices That Surprised Many

According to the post, meetings in Swiss offices begin on time, and arriving even a few minutes late is generally considered unprofessional.

The post also stated that employees are evaluated more on the quality of their work than on the number of hours they spend in the office. Regularly working 12-hour days is not necessarily viewed as a sign of dedication and may instead indicate poor planning or an unrealistic workload.

Another point highlighted was the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Employees are encouraged to use their annual leave, and managers may even remind team members to take their vacation days rather than letting them go unused.

The post further noted that calling colleagues after office hours is generally avoided unless there is a genuine emergency, as personal time is respected. Employees are also encouraged to block their calendars for focused work, and saying they have too much work is viewed as responsible communication rather than complaining.

Professional Equality And Respect In The Workplace

The post also claimed that employees can disagree with their managers during meetings, provided they support their views with facts. Staying late every evening is not automatically considered a sign of commitment, as results are valued more than long working hours.

It further highlighted that senior executives, including CEOs, are treated like everyone else in common areas such as cafeterias. Interns and junior employees are not expected to make coffee or run personal errands, with everyone expected to clean up after themselves.

The post added that many employees disconnect from work once the workday ends, and constantly checking emails after office hours is generally not considered the norm.

The creator also clarified that every company is different and that these practices may not apply to every workplace in Switzerland. However, the post suggested that many professionals working there regularly experience such workplace practices.

How Did Social Media React?

The post attracted significant attention on social media, with many users comparing the work culture described in the video with their own professional experiences.

One user commented: "This are normal in some companies in India too. Mostly in MNCs."

The discussion has since sparked conversations about workplace culture, work-life balance, employee wellbeing and corporate practices across different countries. Many users also shared their own experiences, pointing out that work environments can vary significantly between organisations and industries.