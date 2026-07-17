A 21-year-old woman was hacked to death in Karnataka's Bantwal. Police arrested the accused, Chetan, her relative. The motive was reportedly one-sided love, and he killed her with a sword after she rejected his advances. A case has been filed.

A 21-year-old woman was hacked to death with a sword in Karnataka's Bantwal town on the evening of July 16, police said. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Arun K said the accused, identified as Chetan, has been taken into custody.

Accused in Custody, 'One-Sided Love' Motive

According to the police, the accused, a relative of the victim, was allegedly driven by one-sided love and attacked the woman after she rejected his advances. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

"Yesterday evening around 6 p.m., within the Bantwal town police station limits, there was a murder. A 21-year-old girl, Lavanya, was hacked to death with a sword by an unknown person. Accordingly, an FIR under crime number 95-26 under sections 126 and 103 of the BNS has been registered, and special teams have been formed. Subsequently, the accused, Chetan, has been secured. He is a relative of the victim who had a one-sided love for her. Since the victim did not agree, the accused took such a drastic step," SP Arun said today.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)