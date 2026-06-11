RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrated his 78th birthday, receiving warm wishes from Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary and TN CM MK Stalin. His sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav also shared heartfelt messages for their father on social media.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, wishing him good health and a long life.

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In a post on X, Samrat Choudhary wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the former Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji. I pray to the Lord for your healthy, long, and illustrious life." बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री लालू प्रसाद यादव जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। प्रभु से आपके स्वस्थ, दीर्घ एवं यशस्वी जीवन की मंगलकामना करता हूँ। — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) June 11, 2026

Wishes Pour In from Across Party Lines

RJD workers arrived at the residence of Lalu Yadav with a brass band to celebrate his 78th birthday today. They were seen carrying a red rose and a bouquet.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin also extended his warm birthday wishes to the RJD national president. Stalin highlighted his consistent defence of secularism and social justice as an inspiration to democratic and progressive forces across the country.

"Warm birthday wishes to RJD National President Thiru. @LaluPrasadRJD. Your consistent defence of secularism and #SocialJustice remains an inspiration to democratic and progressive forces across the country. Wishing you good health and happiness," Stalin's post read. Warm birthday wishes to RJD National President Thiru. @LaluPrasadRJD. Your consistent defence of secularism and #SocialJustice remains an inspiration to democratic and progressive forces across the country. Wishing you good health and happiness.@yadavtejashwi pic.twitter.com/nUgUoaLPBm — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 11, 2026

The greetings from leaders across party lines came as RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav marked his 78th birthday on Thursday.

Family Celebrations and Heartfelt Tributes

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, also wished his father and shared photographs of the birthday celebrations in a post on X. Happy Birthday Papa! pic.twitter.com/NKmSKmXdrl — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 10, 2026

Tejashwi Yadav posted the images capturing moments from the family gathering, including Lalu Prasad with Rabri Devi, Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti and other relatives.

Lalu Prasad's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, also extended his heartfelt birthday wishes, saying he is extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to be his son.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes, Papa! On this special occasion of your birthday today, I want to say from the bottom of my heart that I consider myself extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to be your son. You didn't just give me birth, but also taught me the right way to live life. You taught me to struggle, to respect people, to stay strong in difficult circumstances, and to always keep moving forward. Whatever I am today, every success of mine, every identity of mine, and every achievement in my life is the result of your blessings, guidance, and values. I dedicate every achievement of mine to you," the post read. जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ, पापा! आज आपके जन्मदिन के इस विशेष अवसर पर मैं दिल से कहना चाहता हूँ कि मैं स्वयं को बेहद सौभाग्यशाली मानता हूँ कि मुझे आपका पुत्र होने का अवसर मिला। आपने मुझे सिर्फ जन्म ही नहीं दिया, बल्कि जीवन जीने का सही तरीका भी सिखाया। आपने मुझे संघर्ष करना,… pic.twitter.com/UuR3p7wncC — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 10, 2026

Lalu Prasad Yadav: A Political Journey

Lalu Prasad Yadav (born June 11, 1948) who served as the Chief Minister of Bihar from 1990 to 1997 and later as the Union Minister for Railways from 2004 to 2009. He is the founding president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He has also been a member of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. He entered politics at Patna University as a student leader and, in 1977, he was elected to the Lok Sabha as one of its youngest members on a Bharatiya Lok Dal ticket under the Janata alliance.

His political prominence grew rapidly in the 1990s, a period that significantly reshaped Bihar's social and political landscape. His party came to power in the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly election in coalition with Nitish Kumar of JD(U). However, the coalition ended when Nitish Kumar resigned and the RJD was ousted, becoming the opposition party.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in connection with the fodder scam case and has faced imprisonment. He was granted bail by the High Court on April 17, 2021. He remains disqualified from holding public office under the Representation of the People Act for a specified period following his conviction.

He is married to former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and is the father of Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, both of them active in Bihar politics. (ANI)