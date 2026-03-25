A 22-year-old British woman sought advice on Reddit about a potential move to Bengaluru, expressing concerns about safety and loneliness. Her post went viral, drawing mixed reactions from locals and expats who shared their experiences and tips for living in the city as a young foreign woman.

A 22-year-old lady from the United Kingdom is considering migrating to Bengaluru after receiving a job offer. Before making a decision, she looked online to see what living in the city would be like, particularly for people her age. She stated that her primary concerns are safety and feeling alone in a new environment. Because she would be relocating far away from home, she sought candid feedback from individuals who previously lived there or had comparable experiences.

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In her Reddit post, she wrote, “22-year-old British female potentially moving to Bengaluru," while explaining her situation. She added, “Hello, I’m a 22-year-old female from the UK. I’ve been offered a job in Bengaluru, but I’m unsure about taking it. I’m worried I’ll be lonely or potentially feel unsafe. Is there much of a young expat community in Bengaluru? What is it like for young females?"

She also addressed her concerns regarding women's safety in India. "I've heard that certain places of India might be dangerous for women. I'd like to be able to navigate the city independently. Any help or thoughts would be much appreciated!"

Her message soon gained traction, with many individuals giving their opinions and ideas.

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A person mentioned that being a foreigner may draw attention. He wrote, “If you're white, people will glance at you, whether out of interest or not. I believe you should only seek advice from other expats. Locals like myself can't predict how things will go for you. If the money isn't great and you haven't travelled in Asian nations, I wouldn't suggest it.”

Another commented, “Hi, I'm an American girl! I'll give it to you straight, you're gonna be stared at. A lot. If ever you feel like something isn't right with someone touching you, make a scene about it. Those types of people expect you to keep quiet. Also, idk where you're gonna live, but I'd recommend living in gated communities where other expats are. I don't live in one personally, and I wish I did, but alas, I work a local job lol. Just like any city, it's not unsafe all the time, but you do have to stay aware. It's a big cultural difference, but once you're used to it, it can be nice. I especially enjoy that almost anything you want done (nails, laundry, doctors, etc) can be a home service!”

Some people had more favourable opinions of the city. Someone enquired where she planned to stay and advised she live close to work. "Where are you looking to stay in Bangalore? Since you will be living alone, it is best to stay near to where you work, perhaps within a 9km radius. The city isn't awful. Bangalore is a pleasant and inviting location for people from all over the world."

Another added, “Bangalore is quite safe for women. I cannot comment about other parts of India – I have lived here since birth, and I can vouch for this. Within Bangalore, some localities can be troubling. But on a holistic POV – it is safe," an individual wrote.