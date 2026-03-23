An Indian-origin techie, Priyanka Vergadia, shared her inspiring journey from taking a ₹40 lakh student loan to becoming a Senior Director at Microsoft. She detailed the initial hardships of moving to the US, the pressure of debt, and the optimism that fueled her success. Her story, which includes working for top tech giants, has gone viral online.

An Indian-origin techie's post on her journey from taking a Rs 40 lakh college debt to becoming a senior leader at Microsoft has sparked interest online. Priyanka Vergadia, now a Senior Director, Developer GTM, and Marketing at Microsoft, posted a video on Instagram about her early hardships and the risks she made when going to the United States for higher study.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“I took a Rs 40 lakh student loan and boarded the first-ever flight of my life, a one-way ticket from India to the US for my master's. Everything was at stake. My dad had mortgaged our land for that loan. Even the ticket was taken on loan,” she shared in an Instagram post.

Vergadia discussed the difficulties of adjusting to a new academic system and living independently in a new nation. She described her first semester in the US as "not easy" due to variations in teaching techniques and the difficulty of adjusting to a new environment. Beyond academics, she stated that she had to master basic skills such as cooking and cleaning, as well as budgeting, all while coping with the continual strain of debt repayment. "I need to get a job right away after graduation because I have loans to repay," she remembered thinking at the time.

Despite the pressure, Vergadia claimed that optimism kept her going. "A calm enthusiasm for the life that may be achievable. "Belief that the risk would pay off eventually," she explained.

Vergadia reflected on her experience today, saying she had worked for major computer giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Intel and has travelled widely for business. She also revealed a personal milestone: bringing her parents to the United States for her graduation, which was their first flight.

She also offered a message for others at the start of similar journeys. “If you’re standing at the beginning of something uncertain right now, know that it’s okay to feel both nervous and hopeful at the same time. You got this,” she wrote.

Watch Viral Video

Social Media Reactions

The post has been widely praised online, with many users calling her story relatable and motivating. "The risk was well worth it. Congratulations.. It opened up a whole world of opportunities for you," one user said.

Another user said, “A true influencer @pvergadia, kudos to you! Thank you for inspiring millions with content like this!” Several users also shared their migration stories, highlighting comparable hardships and goals.