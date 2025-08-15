A Delhi recruiter encountered a candidate requesting a 'rain allowance' to offset increased cab fares during monsoons. The candidate's justification highlighted the surge pricing of ride-sharing apps during heavy rains, sparking a debate online.

A Delhi recruiter was met with an unexpected demand from a candidate which also put things into perspective for him. The recruiter shared how during the interview, when the recruiter asked the candidate about his "expectation," his blunt reply was "rain allowance." It was posted on r/indiaworkplace under the ElectronicStrategy43 subreddit with the subject "Candidate’s weird ask during interview sounds reasonable now."

Here's What Happened

The applicant brought renewed attention to the ongoing debate about cab aggregators’ high charges during rainy days. "I need more money during the monsoon months," he clarified. I asked him why he was requesting such and informed him that there was no such policy. He claimed that when there is rain or water clogging the roads, the fares for Ola and Uber, which he uses to get to work, skyrocket. The post says, "He even gave me some alternative—either he should be permitted to arrive late, or he needs to work from home on rainy days."

An astonished interviewer further asked the candidate if he was really "interested" after his queries. The candidate said "yes," while also highlighting the need of “allowance”.

He even enquired as to whether I use Ola or Uber to get to work in order to support his claims. When I said "yes," he suggested that I attempt figuring out my expenses and comparing them to those of previous months. However, he sounded sincere and was courteous the entire time.

Netizens React to Reddit Post

A Reddit post by a recruiter about the problem went viral and sparked a flurry of replies. Many people agreed with the applicant's recommendation, stating that businesses ought to be more understanding amid severe weather conditions.

"That's a reasonable request. One user said, “At least permit working from home during rainy weather if taxi fares aren't reimbursed.” "Monsoon fares are far too high," said another. Flexible work schedules or any form of compensation would be beneficial.

Netizens have previously voiced worries with surge pricing during the rainy season. Recent social media posts by a number of irate clients, particularly in Bengaluru, have highlighted outrageous taxi prices, such Rs 415 for just 6 km. Because of this, corporate workers have been vocal in favour of work-from-home policies during the monsoon season.