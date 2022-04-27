Viral: Man onboard Shatabdi Express receives unexpected iftar meal

Netizens praised the crew, while pointing out that Akhtar should thank the crew rather than the trains. During the Navratri celebration, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourist Corporation, the railroads' ticketing, catering, and tourism arm, has developed a special menu for travellers.

Shahnawaz Akhtar, a passenger on the Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express, was pleasantly delighted as he was ready to break his Ramzan fast and was served iftar aboard the train. While the IRCTC provides "Upwas Meals" for Hindu travellers during Navratri, no such service is provided throughout Ramzan, according to an official.

"Thank you for the #Iftar, #IndianRailways. I grabbed my goodies as soon as I boarded the Howrah #Shatabdi in Dhanbad. I asked the pantry man to bring tea a bit later because I was fasting. He reinforced his suspicions by asking, aap roza hai? I agreed with a nod. Someone else afterwards arrived with iftar," Akhtar commented on Twitter and included a photo of the food he was served on the train.

According to IRCTC authorities, Akhtar's dinner was specially organised by the on-board catering manager.

Also Read | Viral video: 8-year-old Pakistani boy spotted driving a Toyota Fortuner

"The passengers boarded the same carriage as the workers prepared to break their fast. Because he informed us that he was fasting, the employees shared their iftar with him. This is the essence of humanity," IRCTC On-board Catering Supervisor Prakash Kumar Behera told PTI.

Netizens praised the crew, while pointing out that Akhtar should thank the crew rather than the trains. During the Navratri celebration, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourist Corporation, the railroads' ticketing, catering, and tourism arm, has developed a special menu for travellers. The meals on the special menu are made using rock salt instead of onion and garlic.

Muslims all across the world are fasting during Ramzan. Iftar is the evening meal that marks the end of the fast.

Also Read | US pilots perform daring mid-air plane swap; watch how stunt ends