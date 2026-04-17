A woman, later identified as a government nurse from Rajasthan, caused a major late-night traffic jam in Hisar, Haryana, by stopping her car in the middle of a busy road. The allegedly intoxicated woman was abusive and refused to move, leading to police intervention and her detention, an incident captured in a viral video.

A video that went viral online showed a lady stopping her car in the middle of a busy road and refusing to move it despite repeated appeals from onlookers, raising questions about a late-night traffic jam in Hisar, Haryana. The video claims that the incident happened close to Camp Chowk in Hisar. Nevertheless, Asianet Newsable was unable to independently confirm the clip's validity.

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Around 11 p.m., the woman stopped her car in the middle of a busy stretch, which caused traffic to gradually build up as cars started to queue behind her, according to witnesses. She was approached by drivers and bystanders who requested that the road be cleared so that vehicles could pass.

The video, which has now gone viral, seems to show her conversing verbally with those nearby as the bottleneck of cars kept growing. Despite repeated demands, she is seen refusing to move the car. The woman even acknowledged that she was intoxicated and very abusive.

According to police, a patrol squad that included a female policeman and Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar saw the assembly and took action. During the check, the car caught notice since it had a Rajasthan registration. The lady was eventually recognised by authorities as a government nurse assigned to a basic health center in the Hanumangarh region of Rajasthan. Before bringing her to the police station, officers said that it took about twenty minutes to get the situation under control.

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Officials at the station also saw that when questioned, she was unable to provide legitimate insurance and registration paperwork. The woman allegedly continued to argue during the encounter and mentioned her work and income while reacting to people around her, according to witnesses. She is heard in the video saying that she could replace her car even if it was subject to legal action.

Online users have reacted strongly to the video, condemning the actions and voicing worries about public behaviour and traffic safety.