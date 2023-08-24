Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Violinist Balabhaskar death case: Kerala HC defers trial, asks CBI to conduct thorough investigation

    The Kerala High Court on Thursday (Aug 24) deferred the trial in a criminal case involving the death of violinist Balabhaskar in a car accident. The court asked the CBI to conduct a more thorough inquiry.

    Violinist Balabhaskar death case: Kerala HC defers trial, asks CBI to conduct thorough investigation anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday (Aug 24) deferred the trial in a criminal case involving the death of violinist Balabhaskar in a car accident. In two revision petitions, Balabhaskar's father and another witness claimed that the accident was a deliberate attack and sought a further probe by CBI. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas granted their requests.

    Also read: Kerala: Policemen transferred after slapping fine on DYFI leader for riding bike without helmet

    During the hearing, the Court remarked that Prakash Thampi, a suspect in the case who served as the deceased Bhalabhaskar's project manager, had not been thoroughly questioned by the CBI. The Court noted that it was the CBI's responsibility to investigate the situation thoroughly before determining that it was simply a road accident.

    Balabhaskar was involved in a car accident on the NH-66 in Pallippuram in the early morning hours of September 25, 2018, which also injured his wife and killed their daughter. He was taken to the Ananthapuri Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he underwent two surgeries. While still receiving life support, his condition was getting better, however on October 2, 2018, he passed away unexpectedly from a cardiac attack.

    The investigation was handed over to the CBI on July 27, 2020, and it filed a final report in January 2021 since the parents objected to the Police report's conclusion that the occurrence was merely a road accident.

    CBI booked the car's driver Arjun for rash and negligent driving but has ruled out any external influence to cause planned homicide.

    Petitioners claim that the CBI rushed the submission of the final charge sheet and improperly handled the probe. The present criminal revision petitions have been preferred after the Magistrate Court in Thiruvananthapuram rejected their request for more investigation. According to the arguments, the CBI wrapped up the investigation, which involved several witnesses and extensive data, in about four months.
     

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 4:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP targets Congress using Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Narasimha Rao was first BJP PM' jibe

    'Spoke for Gandhis...' BJP targets Congress using Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Narasimha Rao was first BJP PM' jibe

    Jadavpur University ragging case: Police investigation reveals teen boy was stripped, made to walk naked AJR

    Jadavpur University ragging case: Police investigation reveals teen boy was stripped, made to walk naked

    Chandrayaan rings in joy as new parents in Odisha name babies after lunar success AJR

    'Chandrayaan' rings in joy as new parents in Odisha name babies after lunar success

    Maharajas College teacher humiliation case: Accused students asked to tender apology anr

    Maharaja's College teacher humiliation case: Accused students asked to tender apology

    Kerala: Policemen transferred after slapping fine on DYFI leader for riding bike without helmet anr

    Kerala: Policemen transferred after slapping fine on DYFI leader for riding bike without helmet

    Recent Stories

    Apollo to Zeus: 8 powerful Gods in Greek Mythology vma

    Apollo to Zeus: 8 powerful Gods in Greek Mythology

    BJP targets Congress using Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Narasimha Rao was first BJP PM' jibe

    'Spoke for Gandhis...' BJP targets Congress using Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Narasimha Rao was first BJP PM' jibe

    69th National Film Awards: When and were to watch live announcement RBA

    69th National Film Awards: When and were to watch live announcement

    Chandrayaan 3: Ranveer Singh faces backlash for ignoring paparazzi, not commenting on succesful landing ADC

    Chandrayaan 3: Ranveer Singh faces backlash for ignoring paparazzi, not commenting on succesful landing

    Dulquer Salman about Mammootty: "Never used father's name to even get ahead in queue" LMA

    Dulquer Salman about Mammootty: "Never used father’s name to even get ahead in queue"

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon