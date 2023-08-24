Violinist Balabhaskar death case: Kerala HC defers trial, asks CBI to conduct thorough investigation

The Kerala High Court on Thursday (Aug 24) deferred the trial in a criminal case involving the death of violinist Balabhaskar in a car accident. The court asked the CBI to conduct a more thorough inquiry.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday (Aug 24) deferred the trial in a criminal case involving the death of violinist Balabhaskar in a car accident. In two revision petitions, Balabhaskar's father and another witness claimed that the accident was a deliberate attack and sought a further probe by CBI. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas granted their requests.

During the hearing, the Court remarked that Prakash Thampi, a suspect in the case who served as the deceased Bhalabhaskar's project manager, had not been thoroughly questioned by the CBI. The Court noted that it was the CBI's responsibility to investigate the situation thoroughly before determining that it was simply a road accident.

Balabhaskar was involved in a car accident on the NH-66 in Pallippuram in the early morning hours of September 25, 2018, which also injured his wife and killed their daughter. He was taken to the Ananthapuri Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he underwent two surgeries. While still receiving life support, his condition was getting better, however on October 2, 2018, he passed away unexpectedly from a cardiac attack.

The investigation was handed over to the CBI on July 27, 2020, and it filed a final report in January 2021 since the parents objected to the Police report's conclusion that the occurrence was merely a road accident.

CBI booked the car's driver Arjun for rash and negligent driving but has ruled out any external influence to cause planned homicide.

Petitioners claim that the CBI rushed the submission of the final charge sheet and improperly handled the probe. The present criminal revision petitions have been preferred after the Magistrate Court in Thiruvananthapuram rejected their request for more investigation. According to the arguments, the CBI wrapped up the investigation, which involved several witnesses and extensive data, in about four months.

