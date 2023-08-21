Violent encounter: Neighbours fatally stab Delhi Police Homeguard with sword

The confrontation unfolded between Dharampal and his neighbour Sunil, accompanied by his son Ajay. Their anger was directed towards the construction material obstructing the path alongside their house.

In a tragic incident, a Delhi police homeguard met a brutal fate, allegedly falling victim to a fatal attack by his neighbours following an argument. The incident occurred on Sunday (August 20), prompting the police to investigate the matter. The victim, identified as Dharampal Kashyap, aged 50, was undergoing bathroom renovation work at his residence in Garkheda, Faridabad. Unfortunately, the construction material was placed outside his house, leading to a heated conflict.

The confrontation unfolded between Dharampal and his neighbour Sunil, accompanied by his son Ajay. Their anger was directed towards the construction material obstructing the path alongside their house. The situation escalated when Sunil approached Dharampal and requested him to clear the material from the road. However, Dharampal declined to comply with the request, leading to an intense verbal exchange.

The verbal altercation soon turned into a physical clash, during which Sunil and Ajay reportedly produced a sword and inflicted a fatal stab wound to Dharampal's chest. The severity of the attack left Dharampal incapacitated, causing him to collapse on the ground.

In the aftermath of the attack, Sunil and Ajay swiftly fled the scene, leaving behind a life-threatening situation.

Dharampal was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital, but tragically, medical professionals pronounced him dead upon arrival. The incident has prompted police involvement, resulting in the registration of a case.

Authorities are actively pursuing the father-son duo, Sunil and Ajay, with the aim of bringing them to justice for their alleged involvement in this distressing incident.

