Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Violent encounter: Neighbours fatally stab Delhi Police Homeguard with sword

    The confrontation unfolded between Dharampal and his neighbour Sunil, accompanied by his son Ajay. Their anger was directed towards the construction material obstructing the path alongside their house.

    Violent encounter: Neighbours fatally stab Delhi Police Homeguard with sword AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    In a tragic incident, a Delhi police homeguard met a brutal fate, allegedly falling victim to a fatal attack by his neighbours following an argument. The incident occurred on Sunday (August 20), prompting the police to investigate the matter. The victim, identified as Dharampal Kashyap, aged 50, was undergoing bathroom renovation work at his residence in Garkheda, Faridabad. Unfortunately, the construction material was placed outside his house, leading to a heated conflict.

    The confrontation unfolded between Dharampal and his neighbour Sunil, accompanied by his son Ajay. Their anger was directed towards the construction material obstructing the path alongside their house. The situation escalated when Sunil approached Dharampal and requested him to clear the material from the road. However, Dharampal declined to comply with the request, leading to an intense verbal exchange.

    'We permit appellant to terminate her pregnancy': Supreme Court allows rape survivor's plea

    The verbal altercation soon turned into a physical clash, during which Sunil and Ajay reportedly produced a sword and inflicted a fatal stab wound to Dharampal's chest. The severity of the attack left Dharampal incapacitated, causing him to collapse on the ground.

    In the aftermath of the attack, Sunil and Ajay swiftly fled the scene, leaving behind a life-threatening situation.

    Dharampal was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital, but tragically, medical professionals pronounced him dead upon arrival. The incident has prompted police involvement, resulting in the registration of a case.

    Authorities are actively pursuing the father-son duo, Sunil and Ajay, with the aim of bringing them to justice for their alleged involvement in this distressing incident.

    Who will be PM candidate of INDIA alliance for Lok Sabha Polls 2024? Here's what Congress says

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Rumblings within Congress, Ramesh Chennithala unhappy with CWC reshuffling anr

    Kerala: Rumblings within Congress, Ramesh Chennithala unhappy with CWC reshuffling

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-732 August 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-732 August 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    We permit appellant to terminate her pregnancy': Supreme Court allows rape survivor's plea

    BREAKING: 'We permit appellant to terminate her pregnancy': Supreme Court allows rape survivor's plea

    Who will be PM candidate of INDIA alliance for Lok Sabha Polls 2024? Here's what Congress says AJR

    Who will be PM candidate of INDIA alliance for Lok Sabha Polls 2024? Here's what Congress says

    Two Haryana natives arrested for impersonation during ISRO exam in Kerala anr

    Two Haryana natives arrested for impersonation during ISRO exam in Kerala

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Rumblings within Congress, Ramesh Chennithala unhappy with CWC reshuffling anr

    Kerala: Rumblings within Congress, Ramesh Chennithala unhappy with CWC reshuffling

    Yashica Dutt accused of plagiarism herself after calling out makers of 'Made in Heaven 2' for same MSW

    Yashica Dutt accused of plagiarism herself after calling out makers of 'Made in Heaven 2' for same

    Papaya to Pineapple kiwi 7 delicious fruits to help you lose weight gcw eai

    Papaya to Pineapple: 7 delicious fruits to help you lose weight

    BLACKPINK Concert: Lisa tackles wardrobe malfunction; her reaction video goes viral ADC

    BLACKPINK Concert: Lisa tackles wardrobe malfunction; her reaction video goes viral

    football Moises Caicedo's disastrous debut for Chelsea caps off transfer saga with farcical twist; sparks meme fest snt

    Moises Caicedo's disastrous debut for Chelsea caps off transfer saga with farcical twist; sparks meme fest

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon