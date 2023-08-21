Who will be PM candidate of INDIA alliance for Lok Sabha Polls 2024? Here's what Congress says

The recent gathering of Opposition parties was aimed at strategizing a cohesive and united front to effectively challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Congress Leader PL Punia has announced that the process of selecting the Prime Minister for the INDIA bloc will be determined once they come into power. Emphasizing the democratic nature of their decision-making, Punia stated that the elected Members of Parliament from the coalition will play a pivotal role in electing the Prime Minister after the alliance assumes power.

"The INDIA alliance has collectively decided that the appointment of the Prime Minister will take place following our ascension to power. The elected Members of Parliament will actively participate in the selection of the Prime Minister," asserted the Congress leader. This strategy underscores the coalition's commitment to a collaborative approach in shaping the country's leadership.

The recent gathering of Opposition parties was aimed at strategizing a cohesive and united front to effectively challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. This collaborative effort is epitomized by the 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' (INDIA), a coalition comprising 26 opposition parties, including the Congress. Their collective goal is to thwart the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its bid for a third consecutive term in the Centre during the 2024 elections. The INDIA alliance is positioned as a formidable contender to counter the incumbent government's influence and agenda.

The initial meeting of this nature was convened in Patna, Bihar, on June 23, while the subsequent gathering took place in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on July 17-18. Regarding the Amethi constituency, PL Punia, a Congress leader, confidently expressed his anticipation of the victory of the Congress or INDIA alliance candidate and the defeat of BJP leader Smriti Irani.

"In 2024, it is indeed a reality that the constituents of Amethi will decisively vote against Smriti Irani, ensuring the triumph of the Congress or INDIA alliance contender," affirmed PL Punia.

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure in the Congress party, faced defeat in the 2019 general election at the hands of the BJP's Smriti Irani. However, Rahul Gandhi is reportedly poised to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Amethi, once a stronghold for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, witnessed Rahul Gandhi's defeat to Smriti Irani by a margin of approximately 55,000 votes in the 2019 elections. Both Amethi and Rae Bareilly had historically been recognized as significant Congress bastions.