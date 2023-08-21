'We permit appellant to terminate her pregnancy': Supreme Court allows rape survivor's plea

This development follows a recent special session held on Saturday by the Supreme Court. During this session, the court expressed its disagreement with the Gujarat High Court's stance in the case of a 26-week pregnant survivor of rape, who was seeking permission for pregnancy termination.

In a significant ruling on Monday (August 21), the Supreme Court granted permission for the termination of pregnancy to the appellant. The court's decision was explicit: "We allow the appellant to proceed with the termination of her pregnancy. We instruct her to be present at the hospital either today or at 9 AM tomorrow, ensuring that the necessary pregnancy termination procedure is conducted promptly."

This development follows a recent special session held on Saturday by the Supreme Court. During this session, the court expressed its disagreement with the Gujarat High Court's stance in the case of a 26-week pregnant survivor of rape, who was seeking permission for pregnancy termination.

Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, who presided over the case, criticized the Gujarat High Court for causing unwarranted delays by adjourning the case on multiple occasions.

The petitioner's legal representative had informed the apex court that the 25-year-old woman had initially approached the high court on August 7. Subsequently, on August 8, the high court had issued a directive for the formation of a medical board to assess both the pregnancy status and the overall health of the petitioner. The medical college, where the petitioner had undergone examination, submitted their comprehensive report on August 10.

In this context, the Supreme Court's verdict brings forth a resolution, allowing the appellant to undergo the termination of pregnancy, while also highlighting the need for timely proceedings in such crucial matters.

