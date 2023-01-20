Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    T-shirt off, jacket on: Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kathua

    On Thursday, the march entered Jammu and Kashmir through Lakhanpur and halted there for the night following the flag handover ceremony which was attended by a galaxy of prominent leaders, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

    T shirt off jacket on: Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kathua AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday (January 20) resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Hatli Morh in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir with several prominent leaders, including Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut also joining the foot march.

    Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi, who was always seen wearing a white T-shirt, was today donning a black windcheater over a white T-shirt, putting an end to the much-talked-about t-shirt debate. The Wayanad MP had been wearing a t-shirt even in the chilling cold wave conditions in north India during his foot march.

    Also read: Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lauds Rahul Gandhi; joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

    The yatra was scheduled to start at 7 am but was delayed by an hour and fifteen minutes apparently due to the inclement weather.

    The march, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday evening and is scheduled to end in Srinagar on January 30.

    The head of the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit, Vikar Rasool Wani, and his predecessor, GA Mir, joined the Congressman on the Bharat Jodo Yatra's last leg.

    Also read: 'Will expose political conspiracy today': WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh says athletes want him sacked

    "I have come to join the yatra on behalf of my party. The atmosphere in the country is changing fast and I am seeing Gandhi as a leader who is raising his voice on real issues," Raut said.

    "The way people are connecting with this yatra is heartwarming. He is a leader and that is why he is on the roads. The people will choose (who would be their leader), he added.

    On Thursday, the march entered Jammu and Kashmir through Lakhanpur and halted there for the night following the flag handover ceremony which was attended by a galaxy of prominent leaders, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

    National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said a few politicians should not use Bharat Jodo Yatra to whitewash their past on Kathua rape accused Lal Singh joining the Yatra.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lauds Rahul Gandhi; joins Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lauds Rahul Gandhi; joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Political conspiracy WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says athletes want him sacked AJR

    'Will expose political conspiracy today': WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh says athletes want him sacked

    Over the next 10-20 years, India will be the fastest growing of the big economies: Expert

    Over the next 10-20 years, India will be the fastest growing of the big economies: Expert

    Joshimath land subsidence: No further widening of cracks in last 3 days, says top Uttarakhand govt official AJR

    Joshimath land subsidence: No further widening of cracks in last 3 days, says top Uttarakhand govt official

    66 women army officers cleared for command roles; promoted to Colonel rank

    66 women army officers cleared for command roles; promoted to Colonel rank

    Recent Stories

    MCC makes another modification to law governing non-striker run-out post Adam Zampa BBL incident-ayh

    MCC makes another modification to law governing non-striker's run-out post Adam Zampa BBL incident

    Big relief for Uber staff! Company not planning any layoff, confirms CEO Dara Khosrowshahi at Davos 2023 - adt

    Big relief for Uber staff! Company not planning any layoff, confirms CEO Dara Khosrowshahi at Davos 2023

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lauds Rahul Gandhi; joins Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lauds Rahul Gandhi; joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt undergoes heart surgery after his health deteriorated RBA

    Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt undergoes heart surgery after his health deteriorated

    Varisu Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya on OTT: Know when Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's movie will release RBA

    Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya on OTT: Know when Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's movie will release

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon