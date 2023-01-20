T-shirt off, jacket on: Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kathua

On Thursday, the march entered Jammu and Kashmir through Lakhanpur and halted there for the night following the flag handover ceremony which was attended by a galaxy of prominent leaders, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday (January 20) resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Hatli Morh in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir with several prominent leaders, including Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut also joining the foot march.

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi, who was always seen wearing a white T-shirt, was today donning a black windcheater over a white T-shirt, putting an end to the much-talked-about t-shirt debate. The Wayanad MP had been wearing a t-shirt even in the chilling cold wave conditions in north India during his foot march.

The yatra was scheduled to start at 7 am but was delayed by an hour and fifteen minutes apparently due to the inclement weather.

The march, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday evening and is scheduled to end in Srinagar on January 30.

The head of the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit, Vikar Rasool Wani, and his predecessor, GA Mir, joined the Congressman on the Bharat Jodo Yatra's last leg.

"I have come to join the yatra on behalf of my party. The atmosphere in the country is changing fast and I am seeing Gandhi as a leader who is raising his voice on real issues," Raut said.

"The way people are connecting with this yatra is heartwarming. He is a leader and that is why he is on the roads. The people will choose (who would be their leader), he added.

On Thursday, the march entered Jammu and Kashmir through Lakhanpur and halted there for the night following the flag handover ceremony which was attended by a galaxy of prominent leaders, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said a few politicians should not use Bharat Jodo Yatra to whitewash their past on Kathua rape accused Lal Singh joining the Yatra.