    Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics: PM Modi urges IOA president PT Usha to file strong protest

    In an unexpected turn of events at the Paris Olympics 2024, which has sent shockwaves across India, wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified just hours before her women's 50kg final on Wednesday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 1:15 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 1:59 PM IST

    In an unexpected turn of events at the Paris Olympics 2024, which has sent shockwaves across India, wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified just hours before her women's 50kg final on Wednesday. Phogat was found to be overweight by 100 grams during the morning weigh-in, leading to her disqualification. This devastating news follows her historic achievement on Tuesday night, when she became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event.

    According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promptly responded to the disqualification, urging Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha to explore all available options to support Vinesh. PM Modi sought first-hand information from PT Usha on the issue and emphasized the need to file a strong protest regarding Vinesh’s disqualification if it could help her case.

    "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomize resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," PM Modi wrote in a post on X following the shocking news.

    An Indian coach earlier confirmed the unfortunate incident, stating, "She was found overweight by 100 grams this morning. The rules do not allow this, and she has been disqualified."

    The Indian Olympic Association later released a statement confirming the development and requesting privacy for the wrestler, who was competing in her third Olympics. "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA stated. "No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand."

    Vinesh Phogat's journey to the finals had been remarkable, marked by a significant victory over defending champion Yui Susaki on Tuesday. Her disqualification has left the Indian sports community in shock and dismay. The disqualification means that Vinesh will end medal-less in the Games as international rules stipulate that any grappler found overweight at the time of weigh-in ends up at the bottom of the final standings.

