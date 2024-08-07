Paris Olympics 2024: Heartbreak for India as Vinesh Phogat disqualified for being overweight before final

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who had made history as the first Indian woman to reach the final of the Women’s Wrestling 50kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024, has been disqualified from the finals due to being slightly overweight.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who had made history as the first Indian woman to reach the final of the Women’s Wrestling 50kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024, has been disqualified from the finals due to being slightly overweight. "She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," an Indian coach was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Meanwhile, according to a statement from the Indian Olympic Association, despite the team’s best efforts, Vinesh was found to be a few grams over the 50kg limit during the official weigh-in. The Indian contingent expressed their regret in a statement, urging respect for Vinesh’s privacy and emphasizing the need to focus on the remaining competitions.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy and would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the statement read.

Phogat had showcased remarkable skill and determination leading up to the finals. On Tuesday, she secured a convincing 5-0 victory over Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semifinals, ensuring herself at least a silver medal. The bout saw a strategic start with Phogat capitalizing on Lopez's passivity, scoring the first technical point. Vinesh extended her lead with four more points in the second period, cementing her place in the final.

Earlier in the tournament, Phogat had achieved significant victories, defeating reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan and Ukraine's eighth seed Oksana Livach. Her journey was especially notable as she faced quarter-final exits in the previous two Olympics, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Indian users have expressed profound heartbreak and disbelief on X (formerly Twitter) following the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Olympic finals. Fans and supporters flooded the platform with messages of shock and sorrow, reflecting their emotional investment in Phogat’s historic journey.

"What a sad day for India. After the defeat of the hockey team, She & Neeraj, we had only 2 hopes for gold medal.. Anyways, with medal or without medal, she will come back as a champion.. She performed so well throughout the competition," wrote one user on X.

Another added, "Absolute and total heartbreak. The Gold was hers."

"Massive heartbreak for Vinesh Phogat and team India. She was unstoppable, she ensured at least a silver for India, but now she's disqualified because of weighing a few grams over 50 KG. A cruel end of Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics," remarked another upset user.

Here's a look at the reactions on X:

Latest Videos