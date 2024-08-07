Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics final disqualification raises eyebrows, netizens abuzz over 'clear conspiracy'

    In a surprising and controversial turn of events, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday after being found overweight before her highly anticipated women's 50kg final.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 12:55 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

    In a surprising and controversial turn of events, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday after being found overweight before her highly anticipated women's 50kg final. The news has sparked outrage and suspicion among Indian fans and athletes, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding her disqualification.

    Vinesh, who made history as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in this category, was found to be 100 grams over the weight limit during the weigh-in on Wednesday morning. According to the rules, athletes must strictly adhere to their weight category, and even a slight deviation can lead to disqualification. Despite efforts by the Indian team throughout the night, Vinesh could not meet the required weight, resulting in her elimination from the competition.

    An Indian coach expressed the team's disappointment, stating, "She was found overweight by 100 grams this morning. The rules do not allow this, and she has been disqualified."

    The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) later confirmed the development and requested privacy for Vinesh, who was competing in her third Olympics. The IOA's statement read, "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning."

    The Indian team, while requesting privacy for Vinesh, emphasized their focus on the remaining competitions. "No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the IOA added.

    Vinesh Phogat demonstrated exceptional skill and determination as she advanced to the finals. On Tuesday, she secured a commanding 5-0 victory over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semifinals, guaranteeing herself at least a silver medal. The bout began strategically, with Phogat taking advantage of Lopez's passivity to score the first technical point. She further extended her lead with four additional points in the second period, securing her place in the final.

    Earlier in the tournament, Phogat achieved notable victories, defeating reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan and Ukraine's eighth seed Oksana Livach. Her journey was particularly significant, given her previous quarter-final exits in the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

    Fans and experts alike are puzzled by the timing of the weight issue, especially after three intense bouts in the tournament. The sudden weight gain has led to suspicions of sabotage or other factors that may have contributed to the discrepancy. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of support for Vinesh, along with calls for a thorough investigation into the incident.

    "Some kind of conspiracy," wrote one suspicious user on X.

    Another added, "There has to be something more to it, 100 grams," while a third user remarked, "Can't accept this. Something fishy."

    "What Organizers were doing when she got selected and won 3 Matches in a Day ? India Should Boycott Olympics. Lets see what Vishwa Guru will do now to undo this decision! Disappointed," said a fourth user.

    Here's a look at how Indians flooded X following Vinesh's shocking disqualification from the gold bout:

