Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni was disqualified from the Karnataka Assembly after being sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda. The disqualification leaves the Dharwad Assembly seat vacant.

Congress MLA and former minister Vinay Kulkarni was disqualified from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly after he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda. According to the official notification issued on Saturday, the disqualification takes effect from April 15, 2026, the date of conviction, under the provisions of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, resulting in the Dharwad Assembly seat falling vacant.

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Official Notification on Disqualification

"Consequent upon conviction of Sri Vinay Kulakarni Member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly representing the Dharwad Constituency by the LXXXI Addl. City Civil & Sessions Judge, Bengaluru City (CCH-82), in Spl CC.No. 565/2021 he stands disqualified from the membership of Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the date of conviction i.e., 15th April, 2026 in terms of the provisions of article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with section 8 of the Representation of the people Act, 1951 and such disqualification shall continue for a further period of six years since his release, unless the conviction is stayed by a competent Court. Hence, ONE seat of Karnataka legislative Assembly has fallen vacant," the notification stated.

Yogesh Gowda Murder Case

On April 17, the Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru sentenced 16 people, including former minister Vinay Kulkarni, to life imprisonment. Yogesh Gowda was murdered in his own gym in Dharwad in 2016. There was a huge debate in the political circles after the CBI took over the investigation of this case. However, the court ordered life imprisonment and compensation, including for former minister and MLA Vinay Kulkarni.

CBI Probe and Political Rivalry

Gowda, 26, a BJP zila panchayat member from Hebballi constituency, was murdered on June 15, 2016, at Dharwad. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation on September 24, 2019, and arrested Kulkarni on November 5, 2020. Kulkarni has denied the allegations levelled against him. The CBI has alleged that Kulkarni had personal enmity and political rivalry with Gowda, who rejected their offer to withdraw from the Zila panchayat elections in 2016. (ANI)