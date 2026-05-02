Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces wheat procurement in Vidisha is at full throttle. Technical issues with slot booking and logistics have been resolved, with over 80% of farmers booking their slots successfully.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Saturday that wheat procurement operations across the Vidisha parliamentary constituency have reached full throttle following the resolution of several technical and logistical bottlenecks.

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After a comprehensive assessment of the procurement process in all four districts of his constituency, the Minister expressed satisfaction with the current momentum. He highlighted that the digital "slot booking" system, which had previously caused concern among the local farming community, is now functioning seamlessly. Over 80% of farmers have successfully booked their procurement slots.

Concerns regarding the availability of gunny bags (bardana) and transport logistics have been fully addressed. Procurement is now proceeding without interruption in all four districts under the constituency. "The work of procuring wheat from farmer brothers and sisters is continuously ongoing. Today, I have thoroughly assessed the procurement situation in all four districts of the Vidisha parliamentary constituency. I am pleased that the slot booking issue has been resolved. Slots have been booked for more than 80% of the farmers... All issues related to slot booking, gunny bags, and so on have been resolved. The procurement work is progressing rapidly in all four districts," said Chouhan. The streamlined process is expected to significantly reduce wait times at local mandis and ensure timely payments to the farmers, marking a successful start to the seasonal procurement drive in the heart of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh's Digital Transformation

Madhya Pradesh is undergoing a significant digital transformation, pivoting from a traditional agrarian economy to a tech-enabled marketplace. By leveraging a massive optical fibre network and integrating state-of-the-art agricultural platforms, the "Heart of India" is positioning itself as a vital hub for digital trade and MSME growth.

Tech-Enabled Agricultural Markets

The backbone of MP's digital economy is the National Agriculture Market (e-NAM). Since its 2016 launch, it has revolutionised how the state's farmers interact with the market: Farmers are no longer restricted to local buyers; they can sell produce to traders nationwide. Digital bidding ensures fair price discovery and reduces middleman intervention. Platforms like e-Uparjan and e-Mandi streamline procurement and monitoring, ensuring the agricultural sector remains tech-forward.

Expanding Digital Connectivity

The state's digital surge is fueled by a robust commitment to connectivity, particularly through the BharatNet initiative. Over 24,000 km of optical fibre has been laid across 45 districts. This infrastructure supports "digital entrepreneurs" in remote areas, narrowing the urban-rural divide. Public-Private Partnerships are being utilised to maintain and scale internet accessibility.

Growth Engines: IT and E-commerce Hubs

Madhya Pradesh has cultivated specific zones that serve as the engines of its e-commerce growth. Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior lead the charge in software and digital services as IT & E-commerce Centres. Indore (Maharani Road) stands as a premier hub for electronic and electrical wholesale trade. Areas like Pithampur and Mandideep are attracting digital manufacturing businesses, blending physical production with e-commerce logistics.

Fostering a Digital-First Ecosystem

While Madhya Pradesh currently contributes under 1% to the national e-commerce share, the trajectory is sharply upward. The state government is actively fostering a digital-first ecosystem through actively promoting the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to help local traders secure government contracts and implementing digital monitoring systems to increase the ease of doing business for small-scale entrepreneurs. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)