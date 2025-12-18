Lok Sabha saw a 14-hour debate on the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Bill. The Opposition demanded it be sent to a Standing Committee, objecting to the renaming of MNREGA and funding changes, while the BJP defended it as a step towards Viksit Bharat.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday saw a nearly 14-hour debate over the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G (Gramin Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission) Amendment Bill, with the opposition demanding that the proposed legislation be referred to the Standing Committee, even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly defended the Bill, terming it a decisive step towards achieving a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Opposition Demands Scrutiny, Opposes Name Change

Congress MP K Suresh urged the House to send the Bill to the Standing Committee, describing it as "important" and warranting deeper scrutiny. He said the length and intensity of the debate itself underlined the significance of the legislation. "This is an important bill, which is why the House has discussed it for so long. More than 98 members from both sides participated in this debate. The opposition party strongly opposes this bill. The INDIA bloc demanded that this bill be sent to the Standing Committee," Suresh said, adding that the House would take up a discussion on air pollution on Thursday.

Several Congress MPs strongly objected to the renaming of MNREGA and changes in the funding pattern. Congress MP Vamsi Krishna Gaddam said the government's intentions were becoming clear through what he termed "unnecessary decisions." "All of us in the country love Mahatma Gandhi, except the BJP. It is sad to know that the name of Mahatma Gandhi is being removed from this scheme, and 40 per cent of the funding will now be done by the state government, as against 100 per cent central funding earlier," he said, alleging that the BJP and RSS ideology was against the interests of the people.

Congress MP Praniti Shinde accused the government of rushing the legislation. "The discussion is still going on, and the discussion time has also been extended. They are probably in a hurry to pass this bill. Congress is firmly opposed to the name change. They want to erase Mahatma Gandhi's name and rewrite the country's history. This bill has been weakened," she said.

Echoing similar concerns, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said the Bill not only changes the scheme's name but also imposes a financial share on state governments. "They are trying to tell the country that Modi ji has brought back Ram. If Modi ji is so capable, he should bring back Nirav Modi," Aujla remarked.

BJP Defends Bill as a Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

Countering the opposition's stand, BJP MP Jagadambika Pal said the Bill translates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat into reality by strengthening rural employment and livelihood security. He said the proposed law goes beyond the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) by ensuring 125 days of employment, compared to 100 days under the current scheme."

"The Viksit Bharat-G RAM G amendment bill introduced today brings the Prime Minister's idea of a Viksit Bharat to reality. This bill ensures that poor people living in villages have employment year-round," Pal said. He added that once the guaranteed employment period ends, agricultural labour demand would further absorb workers, creating a continuous cycle of livelihood opportunities. Pal also highlighted that policy decisions under the new framework would be taken by a Central Council with representation from states and labour organisations, ensuring cooperative federalism. Calling the debate historic, he said it was the first time since 1970 that the House had heard more than 14 hours of discussion on a single Bill, and credited the Speaker for allowing all members to express their views.

'Addressing Changing Needs and Misuse of Funds'

BJP MP Basavaraj S. Bommai said the legislation was not meant to satisfy the opposition but to address the changing needs of rural India. He said, "We are not here to satisfy the opposition. They are just trying to politicise everything. It is for the development of the rural masses. The dynamics have changed, and so have the needs. We are reviewing the entire process after numerous complaints about the misuse of funds. This is why technology is being used now: to block all misdeeds. This time, the states will have to contribute rather than spend all their money on guarantees and other low-cost items. They will have to allocate funds to support the people. It is the people's money. Instead of just distributing that money to the people, it is time they value labour and pay wages and salaries to them..."

'NREGA an Epicentre of Corruption'

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that NREGA had become an "epicentre of corruption." Citing Articles 49 and 51(a) of the Constitution, Dubey argued that national figures such as the President, Vice President and the Father of the Nation should not be used for political purposes. "Have you ever come across a scheme in the name of the President or the Vice President? How can there be a scheme in the name of the Father of the Nation?" Dubey asked, alleging that the Congress was unsettled because stricter mechanisms under the new Bill would curb corruption and prevent misuse of funds. "Congress is rattled because it will not be able to make money in the name of Mahatma Gandhi," he claimed.

Lok Sabha to Debate Air Pollution

Notably, the Lok Sabha will discuss air pollution in several parts of the country on Thursday, with Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav responding to the debate at 5:00 pm. This discussion comes amid worsening air quality in Delhi, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 'very poor' levels. The debate was sought by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who emphasised the need for a systematic plan to combat air pollution, citing its severe impact on children's health. The government has assured a solution-oriented discussion, with Minister Kiren Rijiju inviting suggestions from MPs across party lines. (ANI)