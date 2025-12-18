Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said the BJP govt is ready to face a no-confidence motion from Congress, accusing them of walking out of discussions. He also expressed grief and announced aid for victims of a tragic school bus accident in Jhajjar.

CM Saini on No-Confidence Motion: 'Ready to Answer Every Question'

Reacting to the Congress party's decision to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the government is fully prepared to answer every question and engage in discussion in the Assembly.

Speaking to ANI in Chandigarh, the Chief Minister said the government has demonstrated its willingness to engage with the Opposition by convening the winter session despite procedural timelines. "We are ready to answer every question on every point, and we are also ready for discussion. The budget session just concluded. If another session is to be called, it can be convened after six months. Despite this, we have called this winter session," CM Saini said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, he added, "Either they make baseless claims, and when the government responds, they simply walk out," he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that the BJP government remains accountable to the people and is prepared to address all issues raised by the Opposition during the session.

CM Announces Aid for Jhajjar Bus Accident Victims

Earlier, on Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed deep grief over the tragic accident involving a private school bus from Charkhi Dadri and a Haryana State Transport bus in Kaliyawas village of Jhajjar district. The accident claimed the life of a schoolgirl and left 31 others injured.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished a speedy recovery for the injured students.

CM Saini approved financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh for the family of the deceased student and Rs 50,000 each for the eight critically injured victims undergoing treatment."In this difficult time, the government will stand with the affected families and provide all possible support," CM Saini said. (ANI)