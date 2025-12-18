Delhi will deny fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) from midnight Thursday. The move, announced by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, aims to reduce vehicular pollution and improve air quality.

'No PUCC, No Fuel' Rule from Thursday

Delhi is taking a significant step to curb air pollution. Starting midnight Thursday, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) won't be able to refuel at petrol pumps. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced this move, emphasising the government's commitment to reducing vehicular emissions, a significant contributor to the city's poor air quality.

As the deadline approaches, vehicle owners are rushing to update their PUCCs. The government has directed petrol pump operators to verify the validity of PUCCs before refuelling vehicles. Automatic Number Plate Recognition systems and on-ground checks will be used to verify PUCC status and emission categories. This initiative is part of Delhi's broader efforts to combat pollution, including restrictions on non-BS-VI vehicles and the promotion of electric mobility. The city aims to reduce pollution levels and improve air quality, especially during peak winter months.

However, certain drivers have criticised the move, saying that the new rule "They keep on spraying water on places, thinking AQI will reduce. If they want to spend so much money, why not spend it on AQI? Last year, the Kejriwal government had put so many filters, air purifiers, where are those? Why was pollution not decreasing then? Doing this, will pollution reduce? Other states do not have this pollution; why has it increased only in Delhi? Every other place also sells petrol," one of the drivers said while waiting to get his certificate updated.

"This will trouble people, people will not be able to go to the office, people will have losses. They will be desperate. People were getting (their certificates) updated before, and still doing it, yesterday also I tried it did not happen, that is why I am here today," he said.

Government Announces Broader Anti-Pollution Strategy

In addition to updating PUCC norms for vehicles, the Delhi government has begun implementing short-term measures to improve air quality in the National capital amid widespread public pressure and health concerns. According to Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the government will map potholes, launch a carpooling app, implement an integrated traffic management system, and continue managing solid waste.

"The previous (AQI) data we have, according to that, the days don't seem to be better compared to last year. The coming week is not expected to be much bette,r seeing the previous (AQI) numbers," Sirsa said during a press conference here.

Criticising the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for "spreading a sickness" in the capital, Sirsa said, "Our government has taken multiple measures, we are already working on long-term solutions. This is a sickness given by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after so many years. This is a sickness given by AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and no one else. They gave this sickness and ran away to Punjab."

The Delhi minister said the government is tackling pollution by addressing its various causes, including vehicular, dust, industrial, and solid waste pollution. He also urged people to obtain their PUCC certificates as soon as possible. "We are processing over 90 per cent of solid waste, over 9,000 metric tonnes are processed every day. For vehicular pollution, certain measures, such as cars, must comply with pollution control norms. From tomorrow, vehicles in Delhi without an updated PUCC certificate will not be able to purchase fuel at stations. I request people to get their Pollution Control Certificate quickly," he said.

Pothole Mapping Initiative

Highlighting the problems of potholes and how they can lead to increased pollution due to increased strain on cars, the Delhi Environment Minister said that, to fulfil the directive of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a permanent third-party team will be formed to map all potholes. "Potholes are a big issue in Delhi. The previous government left us with broken roads, and on day 1, the PwD minister began addressing them. Through DPCC, we have issued a tender to hire a third-party agency. The third party will be a permanent team for 1 year, which will do surveys across Delhi and gather data on potholes," he said.

To fill such potholes, the government plans to use Annual Rate Contracts (ARCs) instead of floating tenders to expedite work. "To fill these potholes too, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has given a direction that all potholes need to be filled within 72 hours. But to fulfill this direction, all departments have been directed to get an Annual Rate Contract (ARC) so that no tender needs to be put out, and on the same day, the pothole can be fixed," he said.

Air Quality Update

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital saw a slight improvement in air quality on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 328 at around 8 am, compared to Tuesday's AQI of 354 at 4 pm, keeping it in the 'very poor' category. (ANI)