A medical camp in Vikaspuri, led by Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, provided free health screenings and consultations to nearly 1,800 residents, emphasizing the government's commitment to accessible, quality preventive healthcare.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): A free medical camp organised under the guidance and leadership of Delhi Health and Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh witnessed an overwhelming public response in Vikaspuri, with nearly 1,800 people registering for various healthcare services. The camp was organised at the MLA Office in Shiv Vihar West, Vikaspuri, in association with a local hospital, with the objective of providing accessible and quality healthcare facilities to residents at their doorstep.

A wide range of medical services was offered free of cost, including eye examinations, blood pressure and blood sugar tests, dental check-ups, ECG examinations and consultations with specialist doctors, including gynaecologists and physicians. According to the organisers, around 500 people were provided with free spectacles following eye examinations, while approximately 600 people underwent blood pressure and blood sugar tests. Nearly 300 people received dental consultations, and ECG examinations were conducted for around 100 people. Several other medical consultations and health screening facilities were also made available to the public.

Speaking on the initiative, Singh said that such community-level healthcare programmes reflect the government's commitment to strengthening preventive healthcare and ensuring that quality medical services reach people at their doorstep. He emphasised that regular health screenings and timely medical consultations are essential for the early detection and prevention of diseases, adding that such initiatives help create greater health awareness among citizens. The successful organisation of the camp was made possible through the collective efforts of the medical team, healthcare professionals, party workers and volunteers, who extended their support throughout the initiative. The overwhelming participation of residents underscored the importance of accessible community-based healthcare initiatives and highlighted the positive response to efforts aimed at bringing essential medical services closer to the people. (ANI)