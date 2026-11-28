Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi reviewed key developmental and welfare projects in Chhotaudepur, Gujarat, emphasizing educational quality and infrastructure, while also engaging with students during a meal visit to Moti Chikhlod Primary School.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): A comprehensive review meeting on various developmental projects and public welfare schemes in Chhotaudepur district was held on Saturday at Kadipani GMDC in Kawant taluka, under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, with senior officials of the district administration. During the meeting, the district administration presented a detailed overview of the district's geographical, social and economic profile, along with the progress of various departments.

At the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister conducted an in-depth review of the functioning of all departments, including Education, Health, Agriculture, Irrigation and Forest, along with the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana of the Tribal Development Department and schemes aimed at the educational upliftment of tribal students. The Deputy Chief Minister appreciated innovative initiatives such as ‘Administration at Your Doorstep’ and ‘Empowered Daughter - Collector in Classroom’. He also held constructive discussions and provided necessary guidance on important upcoming projects, including a district-level sports complex and a medical college under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

District Panchayat President Upendrabhai Rathwa, Rajya Sabha MP Mukeshbhai Rathwa, District Collector Gargi Jain, District Development Officer Omkar Shinde, Superintendent of Police Imtiyaz Shaikh, DCF Rupak Solanki and senior officials from various departments were present at the meeting. Earlier in the day, Sanghavi shared a meal with students at Moti Chikhlod Primary School in Kawant. Sanghavi partook in the meal as per the prescribed school menu, which included pulao, dhebra, vegetable curry and salad. He also interacted with the students to gather information about the meal arrangements and the quality of food being served, the release said. Sanghavi also obtained feedback from the villagers and parents present on the educational activities and functioning of the school. He is on a three-day visit to the tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district from November 27 to 29. On this occasion, Sarpanch of Moti Chikhlod, Parvati Bhagwan Rathwa, also joined the meal. Everyone began the meal by singing the school’s prayer, thereby following the school’s traditional practice. (ANI)