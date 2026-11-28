The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has summoned BJD MP Sasmit Patra and eight top Odisha officials to a hearing on December 2 regarding allegations of police atrocities and tribal rights violations in the Sijimali region of Odisha.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has summoned Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra for a hearing on December 2 at 4 PM in New Delhi over allegations of police atrocities, intimidation and violation of tribal rights in the Sijimali region of Odisha's Rayagada and Kalahandi districts. The Commission has also summoned eight senior Odisha government officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP), directing them to appear in person with relevant original records and documents. The hearing follows petitions filed by Patra on April 12 and April 20, 2026, and a detailed 37-page constitutional and legal submission subsequently submitted by him on August 25, 2026, raising concerns over alleged police excesses, harassment, intimidation and violations of tribal rights in the Sijimali region. ଆଦିବାସୀଙ୍କ ଅଧିକାରର ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଏକ ଅପରିହାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସାମ୍ବିଧାନିକ କର୍ତ୍ତବ୍ୟ। ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସିଜିମାଳି ଅଞ୍ଚଳ (ରାୟଗଡ଼ା ଏବଂ କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି)ରେ ପୋଲିସର ଅତ୍ୟାଚାର ଏବଂ ଅଧିକାର ଉଲ୍ଲଂଘନ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ନେଇ ମୁଁ ୧୨ ଓ ୨୦ ଏପ୍ରିଲ ୨୦୨୬ରେ ଦାଖଲ କରିଥିବା ପିଟିସନ ଏବଂ ୨୫ ଅଗଷ୍ଟରେ ଦାଖଲ କରିଥିବା ୩୭ ପୃଷ୍ଠାର ଆଇନଗତ ତଥ୍ୟ ଆଧାରରେ, ଜାତୀୟ ଅନୁସୂଚିତ ଜନଜାତି କମିଶନ (NCST) ମୋତେ ଆସନ୍ତା ୨ ଡିସେମ୍ବର ୨୦୨୬ ଅପରାହ୍ନ ୪:୦୦ ଘଟିକା ସମୟରେ ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀଠାରେ ଏକ ଶୁଣାଣି ପାଇଁ ଡକାଇଛନ୍ତି। ସବୁଠାରୁ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ କଥା ହେଉଛି, କମିଶନ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଶାସନ ସଚିବ ଏବଂ ପୋଲିସ ମହାନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ (DGP)ଙ୍କ ସମେତ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ୮ ଜଣ ବରିଷ୍ଠ ଅଧିକାରୀଙ୍କୁ ମୂଳ ଦସ୍ତାବିଜ (Original Records) ସହ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଗତ ଭାବେ ହାଜର ହେବାକୁ ସମନ ଜାରି କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଏହା ସାମ୍ବିଧାନିକ ଉତ୍ତରଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ଦିଗରେ ଏକ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ। ସିଜିମାଳିର ଆଦିବାସୀ ସମ୍ପ୍ରଦାୟର ଅଧିକାର, ସମ୍ମାନ ଏବଂ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଭାବେ ସୁନିଶ୍ଚିତ ନହେବା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ମୁଁ ସାମ୍ବିଧାନିକ ମଞ୍ଚ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ନ୍ୟାୟ ପାଇଁ ଲଢ଼େଇ ଜାରି ରଖିବାକୁ ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତିବଦ୍ଧ। — ଡ଼ଃ ସସ୍ମିତ ପାତ୍ର I Dr. Sasmit Patra (@sasmitpatra) November 28, 2026

Speaking on X, Patra said that the Commission's decision to summon the state officials was an important step towards ensuring constitutional accountability. "Protection of tribal rights is an imperative constitutional duty. Based on the petitions I filed on 12 and 20 April 2026 and the 37-page legal brief I submitted on 25 August, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has summoned me for a hearing on 2 December 2026 at 4:00 PM in New Delhi regarding the allegations of police atrocities and rights violations in the Sijimali region of Odisha (Rayagada and Kalahandi)," Patra said.

Highlighting the summons issued to senior state officials, he said, "Most importantly, the Commission has summoned 8 senior officers of Odisha, including the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP), to appear in person with original records. This is a very important step towards constitutional accountability." Patra further said that he would continue to pursue the matter through constitutional forums until the rights and security of the tribal community in Sijimali were ensured. "I am committed to continue fighting for justice through the constitutional forum until the rights, dignity and security of the tribal community of Sijimali are fully ensured," he added. (ANI)