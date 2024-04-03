Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vijender Singh joins BJP: Boxer's 'woke up to do right thing' logic crashes the Internet (WATCH)

    Vijender Singh, India's renowned Olympic boxing medalist, created a stir by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi, just a day after reposting a tweet critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Singh's swift transition prompted widespread speculation, with his explanation going viral on social media.

    Vijender Singh joins BJP: Boxer's 'woke up to do right thing' logic crashes the Internet (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 6:52 PM IST

    India's first Olympic boxing medallist, Vijender Singh, made headlines as he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in New Delhi, a move that raised eyebrows after his recent reposting of a tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The swift switch prompted questions regarding the sudden change of allegiance, to which Singh offered a response that has since gone viral.

    In a video circulating widely on social media, Singh addressed a journalist's inquiry about the overnight transition, stating, "I slept after reposting (Rahul Gandhi's video against Modi and stood with Congress) and when I woke up I thought of doing the right thing and joined BJP." Singh's move came just a day after his repost of Gandhi's tweet alleging Modi's intent to alter the Constitution through "match-fixing" in the Lok Sabha polls.

    Explaining his decision, Singh emphasized his commitment to national interest and public service, stating, "I have joined the BJP in the interest of the nation and to serve the people. I want to help more and more people." Responding to concerns about athletes' rights, he affirmed his dedication to upholding principles, irrespective of political affiliations, and pledged to advocate for athletes' welfare.

    Singh's foray into politics began in April 2019 when he joined the Congress party and contested the Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi, ultimately losing to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. Speculation had swirled around Singh's potential candidacy from Mathura, a constituency currently held by BJP's Hema Malini, according to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

    Hailing from the influential Jat community, known for its political influence in regions spanning Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Singh's entry into BJP politics adds an intriguing dynamic to the electoral landscape. His past association with Rahul Gandhi during political events, including the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Karnal, has also drawn attention to his evolving political journey.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 6:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BAPS Hindu temple inaugurated by PM Modi in Abu Dhabi visited by over 3.5 lakh devotees in 1st month gcw

    BAPS Hindu temple inaugurated by PM Modi in Abu Dhabi visited by over 3.5 lakh devotees in 1st month

    Deaths of Kerala trio in Arunachal Pradesh baffle authorities, special teams deployed rkn

    Deaths of Kerala trio in Arunachal Pradesh baffle authorities, special teams deployed

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nagpur constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nagpur constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    23 Opposition leaders found reprieve from corruption cases after joining BJP: Report

    23 Opposition leaders found reprieve from corruption cases after joining BJP since 2014: Report

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: In a setback for Congress, Boxer Vijender Singh joins BJP AJR

    Setback for Congress as boxer Vijender Singh joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: OnlyFans model goes braless in white tanktop and red bikini bottom; check out pics RBA

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: OnlyFans model goes braless in white tanktop and red bikini bottom; check out pics

    cricket Did Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik flirt with Nawal Saeed? Pakistani actress says THIS osf

    Did Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik flirt with Nawal Saeed? Pakistani actress says THIS

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to register for new voter ID gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to register for new voter ID?

    BREAKING 70 miners trapped in 2 coal mines after strongest earthquake in 25 years rocked Taiwan snt

    BREAKING: 70 miners trapped in 2 coal mines after strongest earthquake in 25 years rocked Taiwan

    cricket IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians players wearing 'Superman' jumpsuits; here's why osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians players wearing 'Superman' jumpsuits; here's why

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon