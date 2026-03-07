Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Haridwar to celebrate 4 years of the BJP govt. He launched projects worth Rs 1,129.91 crore, granted citizenship to refugees, and inaugurated the e-Zero FIR system.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Core Committee meeting in Haridwar. The BJP leaders were present in Haridwar for the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar: Char Saal Bemisaal" event to mark the completion of four years of the state government.

Dhami warmly welcomed and felicitated Amit Shah. The Chief Minister, in a post on X, praised Amit Shah for his contribution to the state's progress and national security, stating, "Heartfelt welcome and congratulations to the esteemed Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji on his arrival in the sacred land of Uttarakhand, the land of brave soldiers. Your leadership, dedicated to the nation's security, good governance, and development, has provided the country with a new direction and strength." On the occasion, the Chief Minister presented the Union Home Minister with a memento and honoured him with a traditional cap symbolising the rich cultural identity of the state.

Citizenship and Appointments

Meanwhile, Shah handed over appointment letters to newly recruited constables in the Uttarakhand Police. Citizenship certificates were also granted to 162 refugees who had migrated from Pakistan and Afghanistan. Among those who received the certificates on stage were Shailesh, associated with the priestly family of the revered Hinglaj Mata Temple in Balochistan, Pakistan. Jaspal Kumar from Bhattagram, Pakistan. Durganath T Rajput, who came to India after facing harassment against women in Karachi, Pakistan, and Hanseri Bai from Afghanistan.

Development Projects Inaugurated

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs. 1,129.91 crore during a programme marking four years of the Pushkar Singh Dhami government. He laid the foundation stone for 22 projects worth Rs. 1,014.81 crore and inaugurated 17 projects worth Rs. 115.10 crore.

e-Zero FIR System Launched

He also launched the e-Zero FIR system in Uttarakhand. Initiated under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the e-Zero FIR system has been developed to provide quick assistance to victims of financial cyber fraud cases involving amounts above Rs. 1 lakh. Complaints received through the 1930 helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal will now be registered as e-Zero FIRs at the state cyber police station in Dehradun and immediately forwarded to the concerned police station through the CCTNS network.

Shah Applauds CM Dhami's Governance

Shah hailed Dhami, saying that he has taken a constructive resolve to address and eliminate problems one by one. As a result, Uttarakhand is continuously moving forward on the path of progress. "CM Dhami has taken a constructive resolve to address and eliminate problems one by one in the state. As a result, Uttarakhand is continuously moving forward on the path of progress," he stated.

Awareness on New Criminal Laws

Moreover, a state-level exhibition on "Nootan Nyaya Sanhita" was organised by the Uttarakhand government at Bairagi Camp. The exhibition aimed to spread awareness and highlight the effective implementation of the new criminal laws introduced by the Government of India, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). It was organised to familiarise citizens, advocates, police personnel, prosecution officers, and other stakeholders with the modern criminal justice system. Key provisions of the new laws are being presented through simple, visual, and interactive formats.

The ceremony celebrates the completion of four years of the Dhami government in Uttarakhand, showcasing the state's developmental achievements and governance initiatives during this period.

The Union Home Minister's presence at the event underscores the significance of the occasion and the central government's support for the state's development agenda.