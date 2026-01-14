Actor Vijay's TVK celebrated Samathuva Pongal in Salem, promoting social equality. A party leader announced Vijay's next public meeting for the district and expressed confidence in winning all 11 assembly seats in the upcoming elections.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) celebrated Samathuva Pongal in Thailanur, Salem district, with a strong message of social equality and unity, as the party indicated that its chief and actor Vijay's next major public outreach programme is likely to be held in the district after Pongal. The celebrations were organised by the TVK Salem Central District unit, where women prepared Pongal in more than 50 pots, symbolising harmony beyond caste, religion, and language. Party leaders and cadres, along with local residents, participated in the event, underscoring TVK's emphasis on inclusive social values.

Speaking on the occasion, Salem Central District Secretary Thamizhian Parthiban said that TVK's Pongal celebrations were not ritualistic but rooted in the idea of samathuvam (equality). "People from all religions and communities have come together here. This is true Samathuva Pongal," he said, interacting with the public during the event.

TVK Confident on Electoral Prospects

On the party's political preparations, Parthiban clarified that the authority to announce election candidates rests solely with party chief Vijay and the General Secretary, adding that only names declared by them would be considered official. "Whether Thalapathy asks me to work in the organisation or nominates me as a candidate, I am ready to take up any responsibility," he said.

Expressing confidence in TVK's electoral prospects, Parthiban claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu would vote for Vijay's leadership and that candidates fielded by him would emerge victorious. He asserted that the party was confident of winning all 11 Assembly constituencies in Salem district.

Parthiban also announced that TVK's next Makkal Sandhippu (public interaction) meeting would be held in Salem district after Pongal, once preliminary arrangements are completed. "It will be a massive event that will be remembered across Tamil Nadu," he said.

Referring to Vijay's upcoming film Jananayagam, he remarked that its release day would be celebrated as a "real festival" by supporters.

Vijay Questioned in Karur Stampede Case

Meanwhile, Vijay recently returned to Chennai after being questioned for over seven hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi in connection with the September 2025 Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives. CBI sources said he may be summoned again for further questioning at a later stage. (ANI)