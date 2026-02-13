TVK chief Vijay launched a scathing attack on the DMK in Salem, saying his party has no 'experience in looting'. He slammed CM Stalin's women's aid as a 'lure' and framed the 2026 TN assembly election as a direct contest between them.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay declared that his party may lack political experience, but "does not have experience in looting," launching a sharp attack on DMK during an election campaign meeting in Salem today, ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Addressing supporters, Vijay said, "Other than scamming experience, what are the other qualities do the people who question my experience have? We don't have experience, yes. We don't have experience in looting."

Vijay Slams Women's Aid Scheme as 'Vote Lure'

Notably, this comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that ₹5,000 had been credited to women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme. However, Vijay criticised Stalin's financial aid to women, calling it a "lure" rather than a genuine welfare move.

Vijay alleged the DMK government's announcement is a calculated attempt to entice voters ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. He questioned the timing of the aid, noting that the monthly assistance is usually credited on the 15th but was deposited on the 13th this time. Vijay also challenged Stalin to identify who tried to stop the financial assistance, questioning the legitimacy of such claims. He accuses the government of trying to win votes by giving money and asserts that voters cannot be treated as fools.

Alleges Dictatorship, Poor Law and Order

Additionally, Vijay highlighted the poor law and order situation in the state, particularly crimes against women, and accused the DMK government of dictatorship At the rally, Vijay alleged discrimination in granting permissions for political events. "I did not come to Salem merely to seek votes, but to seek justice. While other parties receive permission immediately upon request, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is denied permission. The guidelines in place function as 'Stalin's operational protocol'," he said, taking aim at Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Attacks DMK's Alliance Politics

Referring to the DMK's slogan "Let's Win Together," Vijay claimed the alliance promise was limited to the election season. "It is only meant to secure victory with the support of alliance parties during elections. After winning, the DMK functions independently. Those who need to understand this should understand it," he remarked.

He also alluded to his earlier pitch on power-sharing. "The bomb I threw at the Vikravandi meeting has now begun to explode, as alliances across parties are starting to react to it," Vijay said.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026. In the 2021 assembly polls, the DMK won 133 seats. Congress won 18, PMK won 5, VCK won 4, and others won 8. The AIADMK won 66 seats in the elections. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by the DMK and comprising the Congress, won 159 seats, while the NDA won 75.

2026 Polls a 'Direct Contest' Against Stalin

Earlier in the day, Vijay claimed that the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election would be a direct contest between him and Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing the DMK government of being "anti-people." Speaking at the TVK executive meeting in Seelanayakkanpatti, he asserted that there is "no space for any other contender in the forthcoming electoral battle." He added that the people's real dream is to remove the anti-people DMK government and bring the TVK.

Tragedy at Rally as Man Dies of Heart Attack

Meanwhile, during the rally 37-year-old man from Maharashtra, identified as Suraj, reportedly suffered a heart attack. Police said he suddenly collapsed and was rushed to a hospital for medical assistance, but was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities have initiated further inquiries into the incident.