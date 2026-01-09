BJP's Karate Thiagarajan defended the CBFC's autonomy in the 'Jana Nayagan' row, stating it functions by rules. He accused Congress of hypocrisy, citing their past interference with the film 'Kutrapathirikai' for political reasons.

BJP Defends CBFC Amid 'Jana Nayagan' Controversy

Reacting to the controversy related to actor Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan', BJP leader Karate Thiagarajan said that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is an independent and autonomous body functioning strictly within the rules.

The release stated that the Central Board of Film Certification is an independent, autonomous body that functions within its rules, if actor Vijay's film complies with Censor regulations, it will receive Certification. However, because it allegedly contained objectionable content that violated the rules, it has been re-examined. In this case, concerns have been raised, and a legal case has been filed.

Thiagarajan Accuses Congress of Hypocrisy

Responding to criticism from the Congress party, he described their allegations as hypocritical and cited their own history of political interference in the film industry. He cited the Tamil film Kutrapathirikai, directed by R.K. Selvamani, based on the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"The Hypocrisy of the Congress party is that it never looks at the dirt on its own back because when Director R.K. Selvamani made a Tamil film titled "Kutrapathirikai" based on the Assassination of Rajiv Gandhi which an application was submitted for censor certification to that film. During that time, the Congress government led by PM Narasimha Rao was in power at the Centre. Due to pressure from Sonia Gandhi, the film was denied censor certification for nearly 10 years. The Censor certificate was granted only after the Supreme Court intervened. It is unlikely that a person like Girish Chodangkar is aware of this history," Thiagarajan added.

Alleges Political Alliance Motive

According to the release, he further alleged that the Congress party is and its leaders have mastered in keeping the censor board under their control, engaging in vindictive politics against the creative arts, stifling the film industry, and intimidating artists are skills.

Thiagarajan alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was reportedly exploring an exit from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance and considering a political understanding with actor Vijay's party. "Rahul Gandhi, who is searching for a reason to exit the DMK alliance, is reportedly planning to leave the DMK alliance and form an alliance with Vijay's party. For that purpose, speaking in support of Vijay through Girish Chodangkar, he has made defamatory criticisms against the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi."

"If the Congress chooses to forget the hurdles created by Sonia Gandhi for the Tamil film "Kutrapathirikai" and continues to spread defamatory allegations against the BJP and its leaders, it will have to face the consequences. I strongly condemn Girish Chodangkar for spreading defamatory statements against the Prime Minister of India, Narender Modi," he said.

'Jana Nayagan' Release Postponed

His remarks come after the much-awaited film 'Jana Nayagan', which is expected to be actor Thalapathy Vijay's final movie, has been postponed ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The film was originally planned to be released in theatres on January 9, 2026.

Production house KVN Productions shared a statement to inform fans and stakeholders about the delay. While sharing the update, the makers spoke about the "heavy heart" behind the decision and said the postponement was due to "unavoidable circumstances" beyond their control.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control. We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us," the statement read. (ANI)