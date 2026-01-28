SA Chandrasekhar, father of TVK chief Vijay, stated that Congress can regain power by using the political opportunity from his son's entry. He urged the party, which has weakened over time, to seize the moment ahead of the 2026 TN Assembly polls.

SA Chandrasekhar on Vijay's Politics and Congress's Opportunity

SA Chandrasekhar, director and father of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, on Wednesday said that the Congress could come to power if it effectively utilised the political opportunity being created by the actor.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chandrasekhar participated in the wedding reception of Arumuga Pandian, State Secretary of the Congress party, held at a private marriage hall. Several political personalities attended the event, including Mallai Sathya, who recently split from the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) to form a separate party, and former Vilavancode MLA and BJP leader Vijayadharani. The leaders greeted each other cordially and exchanged pleasantries without any political discussions.

During a press meet, Chandrasekhar said that Dravidian parties have ruled Tamil Nadu for over 60 years. He noted that anyone who enters politics with the intention of doing good for society and ensuring true freedom will inevitably face challenges.

Referring to controversies surrounding the film 'Jana Nayagan', he said that people are well aware of the facts. He added that those seeking to drive political change will continue to face similar pressures and that the public clearly understands what happened in Karur.

Emphasising that Vijay is fearless, Chandrasekhar said that the TVK leader has a bright chance of electoral success.

Chandrasekhar further stated that people have been advising Vijay not to align with any party, as doing so could dilute his independent identity. He observed that the Congress party has a rich history, tradition, and legacy, but has weakened over time due to repeatedly supporting other parties, resulting in a loss of power. Vijay says that he is ready to give that lost power back. If Congress comes forward and makes use of this opportunity, it can once again create history," Chandrasekhar said, urging the party to seize the moment.

BJP Hits Out at DMK-Congress Alliance

This statement comes ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nainar Nagendran launched a sharp attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its ally, the Congress, describing their alliance as a "failed engine" as political campaigning intensifies ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Reacting to Chief Minister MK Stalin's recent remark in which he described the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as a "box engine," Nainar Nagendran on Tuesday said that after the elections, people will clearly know which is the "failed engine," which is the "box engine," and which is the Vande Bharat engine.

Nagendran further claimed that the NDA's presence in Tamil Nadu is set to expand, asserting that additional political parties are likely to join the alliance in the coming days. "There are still seven days left," he said. (ANI)