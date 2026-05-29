Former Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan said he was not questioned during ED raids at his home. He accused the BJP of targeting non-BJP parties and slammed Congress for its 'narrow-minded' approach, confirming Veena George's bank account was frozen.

Former Chief Minister of Keralam and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that no agency officials questioned him during the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches at his residence, adding that he was present at the time of the action. "Nobody asked me anything. I was present there," said former CM Vijayan.

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Vijayan slams BJP, Congress

He further said that questions on why the Chief Minister Satheesan had not responded should be directed to him, alleging that the BJP-led government has consistently taken harsh action against non-BJP parties. He also accused the Congress of reacting only when action is taken against it and maintaining a "narrow-minded" approach to ED cases "Why the Chief Minister has not responded is something that should be asked to him. The BJP government has always taken harsh action against non-BJP parties. The Congress reacts against the ED only when action is taken against them. Leaders like M. K. Stalin and Arvind Kejriwal had come out strongly against such actions. The stand taken by the Congress does not suit the realities of the country. The Congress leadership is adopting a narrow-minded approach," he said.

'Veena George's bank account frozen'

He also confirmed that former Keralam Health Minister Veena George's bank account had been frozen, while rejecting claims regarding the number of bank accounts attributed to her. "Veena's (Veena George) bank account has indeed been frozen, that is true. But she does not have as many bank accounts as are being claimed," he added.

Details of ED Investigation

Meanwhile, the ED raids covered multiple locations in Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Ernakulam and Bengaluru. Officials said the searches were part of an ongoing investigation into alleged fraudulent financial transactions and "fake expenses" flagged during earlier probes by multiple central agencies.

According to officials, one of the key allegations under scrutiny involves payments made to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, a firm owned by Vijayan's daughter Veena, which allegedly received Rs 2.78 crore from CMRL under the guise of consultancy services.

Investigators also said Empower India Capital Investment Private Limited allegedly extended loans of Rs 50 lakh to Exalogic despite defaults in repayment. Officials further said the probe is also examining broader allegations of fictitious expenses amounting to Rs 182 crore and suspected diversion of funds through entities linked to the management of CMRL. Intelligence inputs also suggested that Veena was residing with her father at the Thiruvananthapuram premises when the ED team arrived for the search operation.

Action against attackers: Keralam DGP

Following the violent commotion that erupted outside the residence of former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over ED raids, Keralam DGP Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar has asserted that strict legal action is underway against those responsible for attacking Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. Speaking to reporters on the developments in the case, the DGP stated, "After yesterday's incident, we have taken a case and registered 8 people. We have identified others involved, too and will take action against them." (ANI)