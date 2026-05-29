Following Siddaramaiah's resignation as Karnataka CM, Veerappa Moily described it as a 'smooth transition'. He said the leadership change was pre-planned and expressed confidence that the Congress high command would choose the next leader.

'Change Was Pre-Decided'

Following Siddaramaiah's resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Friday described the development as a "smooth transition" and said the change in leadership had been planned when Siddaramaiah assumed office for a second term. Speaking to ANI, Moily said Siddaramaiah had served both the party and the state effectively and expressed confidence that the Congress government would remain stable under the new leadership.

"It is a transition... Siddaramaiah served well as a Chief Minister and for 8 years, he served as our official leader... The change of guard after 2.5 years, was decided when he took over as a CM for the second time, but he was allowed to continue for a couple of months more. He knew that the change is coming and there will be a change," he said.

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He further stated that the leadership transition would strengthen the Congress government for the remainder of its term and ensure continuity in governance. "He served well in the party and the state government... The transition in the government is smooth, which means it will be a strong government for the next 2 years and Congress's legacy will continue..I don't think the change will have a sudden impact, he will continue with legacy of the Congress," said Moily.

High Command to Take Final Call

Amid speculation over the next Chief Minister, Moily said the matter was now entirely in the hands of the Congress high command and expressed confidence that the leadership would arrive at a consensus decision. Speaking to ANI, Moily said discussions and debates within the party had concluded and that the final decision would now be taken by the top leadership.

Expressing confidence in the Congress leadership, he said the party had always functioned democratically and allowed room for debate and internal discussions before arriving at a consensus. "I think the scope for the opinion is over now. Now it is at the level of the highest level of the leaders and they have already met and they will, I think they will resolve the matters. We have no comments on them because they are the decision makers and they are meeting now at the highest level. They will sort out. I am confident that in the Congress, you know, party we have always is a democratic party and we always give scope to our discussions, also give scope for the debate," said Verappa Moily.

Moily further said that once the high command announced its decision, party leaders and workers should ensure smooth functioning of the government and organisation ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. "Now that debate, discussions, all these things are over, we require some decision at the level of the high command and once they give a decision, all of, all the leaders should do, all the cadres should do, they should ensure that, you know, there is everything smooth. Till the 2028 next election, I think there will be quietness," he said.

On speculation surrounding Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emerging as the next Chief Minister, Moily said the matter would be placed before the party leadership for a final call. "All this will be placed before the high command. They will take a proper decision and they will take a sound decision," he said.

Satish Jarkiholi Reacts

Earlier in the day, Satish Jarkiholi dismissed speculation over him being named the next Karnataka Congress chief, saying any decision would be taken only after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar return from Delhi following discussions with the party high command.

Addressing reporters after Siddaramaiah's resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, Jarkiholi said the party leadership would take a final call after consultations with senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. "I have already said that the Siddaramaiah ji and DK Shivakumar ji are going to Delhi. They will hold discussions with party and whatever decision is taken there, we will accept it. I don't know yet, but the Chief Minister is returning now. Once he returns, we will discuss what transpired during the talks in Delhi with Sonia ji and Rahul ji, and then a decision will be taken," said Jarkiholi.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah earlier in the day met with top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to hold discussions over the structure of next Karnataka government, Rajya Sabha elections and other issues.