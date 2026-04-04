Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks, calling it 'political ignorance.' He accused Congress of paving the way for the Sangh Parivar's rise and challenged them to repeal anti-conversion laws where they are in power.

Vijayan Slams Rahul Gandhi, Questions Congress's Secular Stand

Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday hit back against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over remarks against him and said Congress has no right to judge the Left's uncompromising defence of secularism and the rights of minorities. He alleged that Congress has, through its policies, paved the way for Sangh Parivar's political rise.

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The CPI (M leader accused Rahul Gandhi of "political ignorance". "Shri @RahulGandhi's attempt to lecture the Left on the attacks in Chhattisgarh is a pathetic display of political ignorance. Can he deny that the very laws the BJP uses to terrorise minorities today were formulated and protected by the @INCIndia governments for decades?" he asked in a post on X.

"Does he have the guts to repeal these draconian anti-conversion laws in Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress is currently in power? Having historically paved the way for Sangh Parivar's political rise, the Congress has no right to judge the Left's uncompromising defence of secularism and the rights of minorities," he said.

Highlights Contrasting Responses in Chhattisgarh Incident

Vijayan said earlier that when the nuns were arrested in Chhattisgarh, the CPI-M strongly protested against the BJP. "Senior CPI(M) leaders even visited the state and intervened. The Congress's response lacked sincerity. While some leaders from Kerala spoke out, the Congress leadership in that state remained silent. Why does Congress have double standards on this issue? A question to Rahul Gandhi: Is the Congress willing to repeal this same law at least in Himachal Pradesh, where it is in power?" Vijayan said.

Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

Rahul Gandhi in a political rally, earlier today, alleged that BJP and RSS attacked Kerala's nurses in Chhattisgarh and that Keralam has a Chief Minister who is aligned with those who attacked nuns in Chhattisgarh. "Let's not forget who the BJP and the RSS are. Because they say different things in different places. The BJP and the RSS are the same people who have allowed the havoc in Manipur, the burning of churches in Manipur. It is the BJP-RSS that has attacked Kerala's nurses in Chhattisgarh. It is the BJP and the RSS who spews hatred against minorities in this country. You know that anybody who attacks the BJP and the RSS is brutally attacked," he alleged.