Several workers collapsed in the chaos and were hospitalized. Vijay abruptly ended his speech, asking police for help. The rally's location had been changed beforehand to facilitate better crowd and traffic management.

Karur (Tamil Nadu): A stampede broke out during actor-turned-politician Vijay’s massively overcrowded rally in Karur on Saturday, September 27. At least 33 people have been killed, while several Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) workers collapsed in the chaos and had to be rushed to hospitals in ambulances. Vijay asked police to “please help” and ended the speech abruptly. Just before the stampede, Vijay had thanked the police department. TVK had first requested permission to organise the event at the lighthouse junction, but police recommended Velusamypuram citing smoother traffic flow, easier vehicle parking and better crowd management. Following two days of talks, TVK general secretary N. Anand confirmed on Friday that the party had accepted the new location. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and offered condolences to the families.



CM Stalin Takes Stock

Chief Minister MK Stalin asked the Karur district collector to reach the spot and arrange medical assistance, including support from neighbouring districts. ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham is also on his way. Stalin, in a social media post, stated that the news from Karur was worrying and requested public cooperation. "I have called former Minister V Senthil Balaji and Minister Subramanian Ma, and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the civilians who have fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital. I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district, Anbil Mahesh, to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police," he said.

According to reports, Stalin has further directed the Health Minister and the School Education Minister to rush to Karur. Earlier, Vijay had kickstarted his 98-day statewide tour for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls from Tiruchirappalli on September 13, drawing huge crowds of cheering supporters. Social media clips showed him accepting gifts from fans, including a rosary chain and sunglasses, while waving from his convoy. According to TVK’s schedule, he was supposed to cover districts every Saturday until December 20, with the campaign expected to conclude in Madurai.

Madras High Court Had Warned TN Police

Vijay's TVK had filed a petition in the Madras High Court, which was heard on September 18, seeking directions to the Director General of Police to instruct all his subordinate officers to grant permissions for conducting political campaigns by the party, considering their representations in a fair, uniform, and non-discriminatory manner within a time frame fixed by the court. The petition had alleged that alleged that the unprecedented growth of the party has provoked resistance from the dominant political family in Tamil Nadu who were continuously obstructing the party's democratic activities.

Madras HC had advised the Tamil Nadu police to establish clear guidelines for granting permission to political parties to hold public meetings. Justice N Satish Kumar noted concerns over damage to public property during such gatherings and proposed that parties could be required to deposit a fixed amount in advance. This sum, he suggested, could be used to cover compensation if any damage occurs. The court also observed that, as party chief, Vijay has a responsibility to ensure TVK’s public gatherings are conducted lawfully and without causing harm. It further suggested that he could set a positive example by advising pregnant women and persons with disabilities to avoid attending such events, prioritising their safety and well-being.