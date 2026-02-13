TVK chief Vijay questions CM MK Stalin over a 'summer special package' and early aid for women, alleging the move is prompted by DMK's fear of his party's growing support. Vijay claims TVK is now the 'people's power' and DMK's main rival.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Friday questioned Chief Minister MK Stalin over the announcement of a ₹2,000 "summer special package" along with the advance credit under Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme, alleging the decision was prompted by rising support for his party among women, which he claimed has created fear among the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, TVK chief Vijay asked why the grant, usually credited on the 15th of every month, was announced and deposited on the 13th, and why a "summer special package" was introduced suddenly. புதிதாகக் கோடைக் காலச் சிறப்புத் தொகை ரூ.2000 எனத் திடீரென அறிவித்தது எப்படி? இந்த ஆண்டு மட்டும்தான் கோடைக் காலம் வருகிறதா என்ன? வழக்கமாக மாதந்தோறும் 15ஆம் தேதி வரவு வைக்கப்படும் மகளிர் உரிமைத் தொகை, குறிப்பாக இன்று 13ஆம் தேதி வரவு வைக்கப்பட்டு அறிவிக்கப்படுவது ஏன்?… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) February 13, 2026 "How was it suddenly announced that the new summer special package is Rs 2000? Is summer coming only this year or what? The women's rights amount, which is usually credited on the 15th of every month, why is it being credited and announced specifically today, on the 13th?" he asked.

'Fear Triggered by Whistle Symbol': Vijay

Vijay further alleged that the real reason behind the announcement was the growing public response to his party, particularly among women. Referring to the party's whistle symbol, Vijay claimed that the "wave of applause" and support from women had created fear within the ruling DMK.

"The real reason for all this is not just street-to-street, but the whistle sounds echoing from house to house. In particular, it's solely the fear triggered by witnessing the massive wave of applause by women for the whistle symbol. Even now, take a look. One thing is becoming firmly and clearly certain. We alone are the people's power that instils fear in them--the greatest victory. Is that all? We are also the powerful political force that will make them do good out of compulsion. Is that all?" he asked.

He added that TVK has emerged as the principal rival to the DMK and described his party as the "people's power" capable of compelling the government to act.

"Through this announcement, Tamil Nadu's current Chief Minister, Thiru MK Stalin, has confirmed that it is TVK that the DMK considers its rival and the only people's power that will defeat it. Therefore, dear mothers, sisters, and younger sisters, please happily accept this rights amount, which was secured thanks to the impact of your son, your brother, your younger brother Vijay's political entry," he wrote.

"Once our regime blossoms, unlike these people who act out of self-interest for political gain, we will do only good for our people in every way and through every means, with genuine care. That's a promise. My heartfelt thanks to the women of Tamil Nadu, who blow the whistle to such an extent that it instils terror of electoral defeat in the DMK government," Vijay added.

Stalin Announces ₹5,000 Package

His remarks come after MK Stalin announced earlier in the day that ₹3,000 was credited in advance for February, March, and April under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme, along with an additional ₹2,000 as a summer special package -- taking the total to ₹5,000 for 1.31 crore beneficiaries this month. He also alleged that "some" were trying to block the grant, citing elections, but said his government acted in advance to ensure there was no interruption.

Stalin further promised that if voted back to power, the monthly assistance would be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 under "Dravidian Model 2.0".

TVK Meeting Ahead of 2026 Polls

Meanwhile, TVK is holding an election meeting today under tight security at Seelanayakkanpatti in Salem, where party chief Vijay is addressing a gathering of 4,998 individuals.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026. In the 2021 assembly polls, the DMK won 133 seats. Congress won 18, PMK won 5, VCK won 4, and others won 8. The AIADMK won 66 seats in the elections. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively, while the NDA won 75 seats. (ANI)