Nurses in Kerala's private hospitals are protesting for minimum wage implementation. Labour Minister V Sivankutty announced a government order is imminent, affirming the state's stance that managements must pay the entitled wages and benefits.

Government Promises Minimum Wage Order

Addressing the issue, Kerala Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty stressed that the state government's Minimum Wages Committee has already taken a decision ensuring minimum wages for all employees in private hospitals, including nurses. The government order is expected to be issued either on Friday or Saturday. While acknowledging the possibility that some hospital managements may challenge the decision in court, Sivankutty clarified that the responsibility to pay salaries and other benefits lies squarely with the hospital managements. "The government's stand is clear, that the managements must ensure the wages and benefits that workers are entitled to," he said, urging compliance with the decision.

The protest has been called by the United Nurses Association (UNA), which has claimed that the nurses' salaries are not keeping up with the increasing living costs.

Minister Addresses Post-Festival Waste Management

In a separate matter, Minister Sivankutty addressed concerns regarding waste management following the Attukal Pongala festival, after photos surfaced showing garbage piling up in public areas. He noted that earlier arrangements for waste removal were reportedly functioning well, but citizens had sent continuous complaints about garbage accumulation this year.

The minister stated that he has directed the RDO to submit a detailed report to examine the situation, including whether there were any lapses or attempts to undermine previously agreed cleaning arrangements. Sivankutty added that the Mayor had deployed around 3,000 additional workers to ensure swift cleaning after the festival and emphasised that the Chief Minister had personally held meetings to oversee the arrangements. (ANI)