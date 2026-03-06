Ravindra Duragkar, father of Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar who died in a Su-30MKI crash in Assam, remembered his son as a dedicated officer. The crash also killed Sqn Ldr Anuj. The IAF and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered condolences.

Father Remembers Son's Dedication

Ravindra Duragkar, the father of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, who died in the Su-30MKI crash in Assam's Karbi Anglong remembered his son on Friday as a dedicated officer who was deeply committed to his country. Speaking to the media, he shared that he received the news of his son's demise from the unit's Group Captain. "Due to runway-related work in Tezpur, he was posted in Jorhat. He used to share about his work. He always tried not to make mistakes. His Group Captain has officially communicated to us that he (his son) is no more," he said.

IAF Confirms Deaths, Details Crash

The plane also carried Squadron Leader Anuj, who was also killed in the Su-30MKI crash. Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, they acknowledged the deaths on X, stating, "IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief."

The IAF had stated that the Su-30MKI was on a training sortie when it crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, Assam, which is approx 60 km from Jorhat. The aircraft had lost radar contact at around 7.42 pm after taking off from Jorhat in Assam.

Defence Minister Offers Condolences

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also shared his condolences with the families of two pilots killed in the IAF Su-30MKI crash in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar in the tragic Su-30 crash. Their courage and service to the nation will always be remembered with pride and gratitude. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firmly with them in this hour of grief. (ANI)