BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai welcomes actor Vijay's political entry despite ideological differences. Annamalai questions Vijay's ability to sustain political engagement and highlights BJP's growing support in Tamil Nadu.

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai on Friday said that although the BJP and actor-turned-politician Vijay are ideologically opposite, his political entry is welcomed.



Speaking to reporters, Annamalai acknowledged the popularity of Vijay, who leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), but questioned whether he could sustain political engagement for a full term.



"As far as Vijay is concerned, people may come today and applaud him when he comes for a rally. But people will think while voting. Can he effectively engage in politics for five years? People will think a lot when it comes to votes. All political parties claim that their main enemy is DMK, which reflects the prevailing mindset of the people. Although we welcome Vijay's political arrival, we are ideologically opposite," Annamalai said.



He further claimed that the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has gained increasing public support in the state.



"The leaders of the National Democratic Alliance are united with us. The public has accepted the BJP as a powerful party. People voted for the National Democratic Alliance by 18 per cent in the last election. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, people have placed immense faith in the BJP and the Prime Minister," he said.

Annamalai Criticises Vijay's Silence on Katchatheevu Issue

The BJP leader also highlighted the Union government's efforts to secure the release of Indian fishermen and criticised Vijay for not speaking out earlier on the Katchatheevu issue.



"The BJP government is continuously rescuing imprisoned fishermen. Does Vijay know? The government is taking tickets for the rescued fishermen and bringing them home at their own expense. Does Vijay know that the number of fishermen who have died in gunfire has decreased since Modi took over as Prime Minister?"



"Vijay kept acting in the film. He even played a fisherman's friend. He didn't talk about Katchatheevu at that time. He is talking about it now, after 50 years of not talking about it..." Annamalai added.

Vijay Accuses DMK of Secret Alliance with BJP

Earlier on Thursday, TVK chief and actor Vijay addressed a conference for TVK party workers in Madurai.



The TVK president held the party's second state conference in Madurai, marked by a massive show of strength as party workers gathered in large numbers to participate in the rally.



Speaking at the event, TVK Chief accused Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of being in a "secret alliance" with the BJP.



The actor-turned-politician lambasted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the law and order situation in the state.



"Uncle Stalin, if you have a conscience, please answer the questions we are asking. In the government you are running, is there honesty? Is it free from corruption? Is law and order being maintained properly? Are women and the general public safe? Tell us, my dear uncle, tell us," Vijay said.



"DMK government is secretly maintaining ties with the BJP. When DMK is in the opposition, they shout 'Go back Modi!' but once they are in power, (they) welcome Modi. DMK has a secret alliance with the BJP. Does drama as if they are opposing the BJP," he added.



Vijay intends to present his party, TVK, as a third front in Tamil Nadu politics, an alternative to both the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). (ANI)



