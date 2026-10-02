TN CM C Joseph Vijay held a massive roadshow for the Maduranthakam by-election. On the same day, former CM MK Stalin slammed the TVK government, accusing it of attempting to impose Hindi and running a 'reels government' for North Indian influencers.

CM Vijay's Roadshow for Maduranthakam By-poll

In the final leg of campaigning for the Maduranthakam by-election, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay held a massive roadshow on Friday in support of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate Maragatham Kumaravel. The Chief Minister's campaign journey started from Mamandoor and passed through Karunguzhi, Maduranthakam, Perumbakkam, and Melmaruvathur, concluding at Achirupakkam. People gathered in large numbers and waited in long queues along the National Highway to catch a glimpse of Vijay. As the roadshow marked the final phase of campaigning for the by-election, tight security arrangements were made in the area.

Stalin Slams TVK Govt Over Language Policy, Governance

Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on the same day accused the TVK government of attempting to impose Hindi in the state, warning it against making changes to the state's two-language policy of Tamil and English.

In a post shared on X, Stalin said Tamil Nadu had so far been facing the alleged imposition of Hindi by the Union government and claimed that the state government was now taking up the same role. "So far, Tamil Nadu has been facing the Union government's imposition of Hindi. Now, it seems the state government itself is taking up that role, which appears to be the change they had promised," Stalin said.

Alleges 'Reels Government' with 'U-Turn' Approach

Questioning the approach of the TVK government, Stalin said, "Is this yet another attempt by the TVK government to first test the waters in everything and then take a 'U-turn' once opposition emerges?"

He further alleged that the government was running a "reels government" for North Indian influencers and urged it to change its approach. "I warn the TVK government, which is running a 'reels government' for North Indian influencers, to understand the dangers of this and immediately change its approach," Stalin said.

Warning on Two-Language Policy

Stalin also asserted that the two-language policy was central to Tamil Nadu's language policy and cautioned the state government against altering it. "The two-language policy is Tamil Nadu's lifeline. Do not play with it!" he said. (ANI)