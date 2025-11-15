TVK chief Vijay has raised serious concerns about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, warning that confusion and poor implementation could strip citizens of their fundamental right to vote ahead of major polls.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Saturday released a detailed video expressing serious concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, warning that confusion and poor implementation could deprive citizens of their fundamental right to vote.

The SIR process aims to verify and update voter details to ensure accuracy in electoral rolls ahead of major state and national polls. The opposition has strongly opposed the SIR process, alleging that it is aimed at striking the names of voters from underprivileged communities off the voter lists.

Vijay Highlights 'Widespread Confusion'

Calling voting "our very life," TVK chief said the current verification exercise has left many unsure whether their names will remain on the electoral rolls. "The right to vote is a fundamental right given to all of us by the Constitution of India. A person being alive is proven by the fact that he holds the right to vote. It is not just our right it is our very life," he said.

Vijay alleged widespread confusion surrounding SIR, saying many citizens may not currently be certain whether they are still listed as voters. "If I say that even at this very moment, not everyone in Tamil Nadu has the right to vote, would you believe it? Don't think I'm trying to scare you, this is the truth. And the main reason for this situation is the SIR process," he said.

Logistical Hurdles and Impact on Vulnerable Groups

Vijay emphasized that Tamil Nadu has 6.36 crore voters, and the final voter list will be published only after Booth Level Officers (BLOs) complete verification. "Until that list is published, none of us can be completely sure whether we are still voters or not," he said, urging people to stay vigilant and collect acknowledgment slips from BLOs.

He alleged widespread public confusion, with many mistaking SIR for a citizenship registration process. Vijay advised citizens to save screenshots of online submissions and ensure they know their BLO and have their contact details.

Raising logistical concerns, Vijay questioned how the Election Commission planned to collect forms from all voters in just one month. "What happens if the BLO visits homes when voters have already gone to work? In this process, the poor and working women will be the most affected. Why is there so much confusion when this should only be a verification process for those who already have the right to vote? Wouldn't it be enough to simply include new voters and those who don't yet have voter IDs?" he asked.

Allegations Against Authorities and Call to Action

In a sharp allegation, Vijay said TVK workers were not being provided SIR enumeration forms. "The authorities, acting like puppets of those in power, are responsible for this. Therefore, our party volunteers must ensure that these forms reach the general public. Party volunteers must also help people in their own homes and neighbourhoods complete this process," he said.

'Gen Z Must Be Alert': Message to Young Voters

TVK chief also issued a direct message to young voters, saying, "Most importantly, Gen Z the new generation of voters must be extremely alert. Everyone knows that in the upcoming election, Gen Z voters are going to be the new force. They will try every trick possible to stop your name from being included in the voter list."

ECI Outlines SIR Process and Timeline

His remarks come amid ongoing SIR process across the state, with political parties urging more transparency and smoother execution to ensure that no eligible voter is left out.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that over 95% of SIR Enumeration Forms have been distributed across 12 states and Union Territories in phase II. The first phase was done in Bihar before the assmbly polls.

According to the EC, printing and training took place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026. (ANI)