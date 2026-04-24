DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan alleged TVK chief Vijay did not campaign for the TN assembly polls, claiming his cadres are unhappy. In contrast, Vijay hailed the high voter turnout as a "historical event" and expressed confidence that "victory is certain."

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Friday alleged that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay "did not campaign anywhere" for the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. He further alleged that Vijay's "own party cadres are not happy with him."

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"He did not campaign anywhere. His own party cadres are unhappy with him. He did not visit his own constituency, and the public is thinking that while seeking votes, this man does not come after winning. Will he come here? This doubt has been created in the minds of the Trichy and Perambur voters," Elangovan told ANI.

'Victory is Certain': Vijay

TVK chief Vijay on Friday described the Tamil Nadu Assembly polling voter turnout as a "pinnacle historical event" in the history of the state's election politics, adding that the "victory is certain".

Sharing the message on X, Vijay reflected his thoughts on politics, voter participation, and the recent conluded state Assembly elections. He began his post saying, "Greetings to all who reside in my heart." In a sharp political commentary on traditional power structures, he wrote, "Politics is something only for some celestial warriors. Only for those with excessive experience. Only for those who enjoy positions. The illusory calculations of those who confined and controlled politics within such specific boundaries have been shattered and crushed by ordinary people."

High Voter Turnout Recorded

Polling for the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with Tamil Nadu recording 84.80 per cent turnout, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

Tamil Nadu also recorded a strong turnout across key districts, with Karur leading at 92.48 per cent, followed closely by Salem at 90.42 per cent, Dharmapuri at 90.02 per cent, Erode at 89.97 per cent and Namakkal at 89.63 per cent. (ANI)