TVK chief Vijay has staked a claim to form the Tamil Nadu government but must prove his majority. With 112 MLAs, he is 5 short of the 117 mark. The Governor wants a stable government, while other parties are deciding on their support.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay can take the oath as the next Tamil Nadu Chief Minister once he proves he has the majority in the assembly, as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar wants a 'stable' government, sources said on Thursday.

Sources added that as soon as the numbers are proven, Vijay can take the oath as the CM.

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Meanwhile, the TVK supporters protested outside the Lok Bhavan, demanding the immediate swearing-in of Vijay as the state's CM. This development unfolds amidst ongoing political drama in Tamil Nadu, following Vijay's second meeting with Governor Arlekar earlier in the day.

The TVK chief has staked a claim to form the government, as has the support of a total of 112 MLAs, including five from the Congress. Vijay will himself step down from one of the two seats he contested, which will bring down the 234-Tamil Nadu assembly mark to 233, and the majority mark would be 117. With Vijay having the support of 112 MLAs, he will still be five short of the halfway mark.

Congress Defends Support for TVK

Earlier, Congress Legislature Party leader in Tamil Nadu, S Rajeshkumar, explained that the alliance with TVK is for the welfare of the state's people and respecting their mandate. "After the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, certain criticisms are being deliberately made against the Congress party for supporting TVK. Some have alleged that this decision was taken out of a desire for power and amounts to betraying the people of Tamil Nadu. The Indian National Congress completely rejects such accusations," Rajeshkumar said.

"It is well known that we received various political invitations even before the election announcement. However, we remained firmly committed to travelling with the INDIA alliance against communal forces. There is no denying that Congress workers toiled extensively on the ground to ensure the victory of the secular progressive alliance in the previous Assembly election. In a democratic country, the public mood sometimes produces unexpected election results. Respecting the present mindset of the people of Tamil Nadu and bowing to the democratic verdict, we have taken this decision keeping in mind the future welfare of the state," he added.

Allies Weigh in on Government Formation

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Thursday, called on Governor Rajendra Arlekar to invite Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief Vijay to form the government and prove his majority on the floor of the house.

Speaking to regional media, the VCK chief further alleged that the BJP was interfering in state politics and creating confusion. Thirumavalavan further said his party would soon decide on its stand after having received a letter from Vijay asking for support. The VCK chief added that Vijay is seeking support because he has emerged as the single largest party in the state and should be allowed to take office, after proving a majority in the assembly.

The Tamil Nadu unit of Communist Party of India has urged the Governor to act in order of the Constitution and noted that it is "inappropriate" for him to ask Vijay to prove his majority before swearing in. "In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election held on April 23 in Tamil Nadu, voters did not deliver a clear mandate enabling any single party to independently form the government. However, the electorate has given Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam 108 seats, making it the single largest party in the Assembly. Based on this, TVK leader Vijay has met the Governor and staked claim to form the government. It is not appropriate for the Governor to insist that TVK prove its majority before the swearing-in ceremony," CPI said in its statement.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) leader P Shanmugam on Thursday said that his party has received a letter from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, on which discussion will be held in the party's state committee meeting. "TVK Chief sent a letter to our party. Our State Committee meeting will be held tomorrow morning; we will make our decision in it," said Shanmugam. (ANI)