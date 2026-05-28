Assam passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, becoming the third BJP-ruled state to do so. BJP MLAs hailed it as a historic move to empower women and fulfill a key poll promise. The opposition raised concerns over privacy and state interference.

BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain said that the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Assam Assembly would empower women and provide justice to deprived sections of society, as the state became the first in the Northeast and the third BJP-ruled state in the country to pass such legislation. Speaking to ANI after the passage of 'The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, Bill, 2026', Borgohain said, "Finally, the UCC Bill has been passed. This will give strength to the women and those who are deprived. It was in our manifesto to pass this bill in the first session of the new government."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP MLA Bhupen Kumar Borah described the day as "historic" for Assam's political history and credited Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for fulfilling a major promise made ahead of the Assembly elections. "Today is one of the most important and historic days in Assam's political history, when the UCC is passed under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma. Only the Congress party opposed UCC and demanded that it not be implemented in the name of the Quran. In the greater interest of the women of the state, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma passed UCC. I think the people of Assam, especially the women of Assam, will be happy with the decision," Borah said.

BJP MLA Pradyut Bordoloi said Assam had become the third state in the country to adopt the Uniform Civil Code and highlighted the "progressive elements" included in the legislation. "Assam is the third state in the country to have passed the Uniform Civil Code. There are new dimensions and progressive elements in the UCC which Assam Assembly has passed," Bordoloi said.

Another BJP MLA, Bimal Borah, said the legislation was necessary and reflected the government's commitment to its poll promises. "There was a great need for UCC. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had promised to bring UCC in the first session of the Assembly, and today it was passed," he said.

Details of the UCC Bill

The Assam government had introduced the Bill in the Assembly earlier this week after receiving Cabinet approval on May 13. The legislation proposes a single civil legal framework governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships for all residents of the state. The draft Bill mandates registration of marriages within 60 days and live-in relationships within 30 days, while also proposing penalties for non-compliance. It also includes provisions banning polygamy.

Opposition Parties Express Concerns

The Bill triggered sharp political reactions in the Assembly, with Opposition parties expressing concerns over privacy and state interference. Congress MLA Aminur Rashid Choudhury said his party would oppose provisions of the Bill that it objected to, while Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi termed the legislation an "attack on private lives" and raised concerns over surveillance and "moral policing." (ANI)