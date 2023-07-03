Viewpoint: Sharad Pawar has lost much more than just his party

Sharad Pawar is acknowledged as politically skilled in the eyes of Maharashtra’s political experts. How could he have no control over his own nephew and trusted comrades in his own Nationalist Congress Party? BJP National Spokesperson Prem Shukla examines

Sharad Pawar’s pride in being the Chanakya of Maharashtra politics has been utterly shattered by an unexpected turn of events. The manner in which Ajit Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) legislative party, decided to join Eknath Shinde’s government has surely tested the amour propre of Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar seemed to be dissatisfied with Sharad Pawar for quite some time now. In 2019, when Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister with Devendra Fadnavis, the manner in which Sharad Pawar trampled his political ambition, everyone believed there would be some form of mutiny from Ajit Pawar.

Sharad Pawar is acknowledged as politically skilled in the eyes of Maharashtra’s political experts. Hence, no one was ready to believe that Ajit Pawar would be able to break even his most trusted fellows. Praful Patel, who was appointed by Sharad Pawar a few days back along with his daughter Supriya Sule as the National Working President of the Nationalist Congress Party, would also leave Pawar's side, it was not something anyone could easily digest.

Excluding Patel, Dilip Valse Patil was also counted among Pawar's close friends. Patil was given the responsibility of all the important ministries by Pawar.

Ever since Chhagan Bhujbal left the side of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, he had declared Sharad Pawar as his political godfather. Bhujbal, as the leader of the backward classes, has been established in the politics of Maharashtra including NCP.

Similarly, Hasan Mushrif has been the Muslim face of the NCP. Moreover, Dharmobaba Atram represents the tribal community, Sanjay Bansode the Scheduled Caste and Anil Patil who represents the Leva Patil community.

Further, Dhananjay Munde comes from the Vanjari community, while Aditi Tatkare and Sunil Tatkare are the faces of the Konkan region of the NCP. Ajit Pawar, while maintaining control of Sharad Pawar's party, has also managed to balance caste and regional equations tremendously.

In his autobiography, Sharad Pawar was raising doubts about the political understanding of Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray. According to Sharad Pawar, the kind of political immaturity shown by Uddhav Thackeray, despite repeated indications, was the reason why Eknath Shinde succeeded in capturing the Shiv Sena.

Now there are questions being raised on his own tact. Sharad Pawar, who seemed to be aware of Uddhav Thackeray’s upheaval in Shiv Sena, then how could he have no control over his own nephew and trusted comrades in his own party? How did he fail to realise that his own colleagues did not accept the leadership of his daughter Supriya Sule?

A few days ago, Supriya Sule had given a statement that two big political tremors are about to be felt in Maharashtra. This statement of Supriya Sule was translated by the people as a possible threat to Eknath Shinde's government and that the political future of Ajit Pawar might be in jeopardy.

When the Supreme Court declared Eknath Shinde's government as constitutional, the first possibility came to an end. A few days later, when Sharad Pawar appointed Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of NCP, then people felt that Sharad Pawar has played a masterstroke and Ajit Pawar has been marginalised in NCP politics.

Due to this, when Ajit Pawar warned Sharad Pawar to take a decision regarding the organisation by July 1, his warning was taken nonchalantly by the political experts of Maharashtra, including Sharad Pawar. Even on the morning of Sunday, July 2, interviews of Supriya Sule were being aired on Marathi news channels and Sharad Pawar himself was dismissing the legislature party meeting called by Ajit Pawar by holding a press conference.

As soon as Sharad Pawar's press conference ended, news arrived that Ajit Pawar has left for Raj Bhavan with some Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Even then no one was ready to accept the power of Ajit Pawar. Within minutes, Raj Bhavan became the centre of political attraction of the whole country.

People realised the importance of Ajit Pawar's political campaign when almost all the prominent companions of Sharad Pawar appeared in the posture of taking oath along with Ajit Pawar. Among important leaders, only NCP state president Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad remained in Pawar's court.

With this decision of Ajit Pawar, there has definitely been a revolutionary change in the politics of Maharashtra. When Sharad Pawar went to Patna, his important role in the politics of the Grand Alliance was in the headlines.

Sharad Pawar also announced that the next meeting of the Grand Alliance would be held in Bengaluru instead of Shimla. Many supporters of Pawar, including Sanjay Raut, have been demanding for a long time to hand over the leadership of the Grand Alliance to Sharad Pawar.

Political analysts believed that if the BJP is obstructed in Maharashtra and Bihar, then it is possible that Narendra Modi's victory chariot can be curbed in 2024. The alliance of JD(U), RJD and Congress in Bihar is nurtured by such logic.

In Maharashtra, Modi's opponents were calling the alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena unbeatable. A year ago, when Eknath Shinde established control over Shiv Sena, it was further argued that even though the MLAs have gone with Shinde, the cadre is still with Uddhav Thackeray.

That is also the reason for the Grand Alliance of the three opposition parties being focused on continuous discussions. Sharad Pawar was the charioteer of this political chariot. Now Sharad Pawar has not only lost the party, but it has also become almost certain that his role in the Grand Alliance will now be highly limited.

Politics is based on power rather than emotions. It is also challenging for Sharad Pawar to save his daughter Supriya Sule's Baramati seat in the present situation. Further Pawar’s dream of becoming Prime Minister will be nothing more than a fantasy. Last time, of the four elected Lok Sabha members of NCP, only Supriya Sule is visible with Pawar.

If Pawar struggles from Baramati too, then is it not proof of Sharad Pawar's political end? The Congress had only one seat in Maharashtra, that of Chandrapur. Congress MP Suresh Dhanorkar passed away a few days ago. One seat is with AIMIM.

The National Democratic Alliance got success on the remaining 41 seats. Of the 18 MPs of Shiv Sena who were elected, 13 MPs have sided with Eknath Shinde. It is possible that many other MPs of Shiv Sena might also join Shinde before the election is declared. Is the grand alliance even in a position to open its account in Maharashtra?

In Bihar, as soon as Nitish Kumar betrayed the Bharatiya Janata Party, National President RCP Singh and Parliamentary Board leader Upendra Kushwaha left him and accepted Modi's leadership. Jitendra Ram Manjhi has left the government and joined the NDA. Whoever stands to challenge Modi, soon faces their downfall. Nitish Kumar and Sharad Pawar are the latest examples of this.

Uddhav Thackeray's clan is facing the brunt of Modi's opposition. Astrology describes the splendour of “Gajakesari Yoga” which fits to describe Narendra Modi as a genius of politics. The political force of the one who collides with him is sure to be reduced to rubble.

The author is National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Views expressed are personal.