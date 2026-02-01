Vidya Bharati North East Region formed its Regional Academic Council in Guwahati, focusing on value-based education. The two-day meet saw discussions on NEP implementation, quality improvement, and creating fear-free classrooms for students.

The Regional Academic Council was formally constituted by Vidya Bharati North East Region during a two-day council meeting held on 3rd and 4th February 2026 at the auditorium of Assam Prakashan Bharati in Guwahati. The meeting was graced by the presence of Deseraj Sharma and Shriram Arawkar, National Co-Organising Secretary of Vidya Bharati.

Emphasis on Value-Based Education

Emphasising the need for value-based and fear-free education, Deseraj Sharma, National General Secretary of Vidya Bharati, stated that education must enable students to successfully face the challenges of contemporary life. Renowned young entrepreneur and National Child Award recipient Nischal Narayanam also participated in the council meeting and extended support by providing mathematics laboratory materials to two schools.

NEP Implementation and Academic Planning

In a press release issued by Sailendra Pandey, Saha Prasar Pramukh Vidyabharati, Assam, said that the programme received guidance from Prof Ganga Prasad Parsai, President of Vidya Bharati North East Region, Jagadindra Raychaudhuri, Regional Secretary, and Pawan Tiwari, Organising Secretary. Members of the Academic Council from all North Eastern states actively participated in the deliberations. Detailed discussions were held on quality improvement in education, standardisation of schools, innovation, and effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). It was decided that Academic Councils will also be formed in all provinces, which will provide continuous academic guidance to schools. The council conducted in-depth discussions on primary, secondary, and higher education levels, ensuring subject-wise and stage-wise academic planning.

Call for Fear-Free Learning Environment

Addressing the gathering, Deseraj Sharma emphasised that a value-oriented and fear-free classroom environment helps in awakening students' interest in learning. He highlighted the importance of open and natural communication between teachers, students, and families. He stated that the true objective of education is to nurture students who can confidently face the challenges of modern life. He further stressed the need for schools to embrace era-appropriate changes and plan accordingly. (ANI)